Indiana County, PA

Region's COVID-19 positivity rate outpacing state's, data show

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
 5 days ago
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seven-day COVID-19 positivity rates in this region are outpacing the state’s, the Department of Health’s latest figures showed Friday.

And Pennsylvania itself saw its daily statewide cases jump to 7,604 on Friday – a point not seen since January.

Each of the region’s counties saw their percentages of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rise during the week ending Friday compared to the week prior. In Bedford County, results showed one in five people tested have the virus.

While Bedford County’s positivity rate jumped from 17% to 20.6%, Cambria and Somerset’s rates inched up nearly one percentage point each – up to 12.5% and 13%, respectively. Indiana County saw the biggest jump – from 11.9% to 16.3%.

Blair County’s positive test rate rose from 14.9% to 17.5%, according to the Department of Health, which tracks the data to provide an “early warning” about case outbreaks.

The average positivity rate statewide, 11.7%, is lower than in the region’s counties.

Among new deaths reported Friday, Blair County had five additional deaths reported, followed by Westmoreland with four and Cambria and Indiana counties with three. Cambria’s new deaths puts its toll at 552 total over the past 20 months.

Somerset and Clearfield counties’ totals remained unchanged on Friday, while Bedford County added one death.

Combined, that’s 16 of the 96 deaths in Pennsylvania reported Friday.

Among new cases, Cambria added 115, Somerset added 60 and Bedford added 53. Blair County added 105, while Indiana County added 63.

Johnstown, PA
