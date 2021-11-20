ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Tales from the Hill: The art of doing it yourself

By Tales from the Hill Neil Dunlop
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Bucking wood makes me feel manly. There’s something about a gurgling and then roaring chainsaw and a relentlessly unstoppable splitter that makes the chest cabbage grow. And a splitting maul? Forget about it, especially the heavy 8-pound one. Let the pec pounding commence. In fact, just saying “bucking wood” feels...

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutland Herald

Remembering Larry Gordon: Vermont’s Pied Piper of community singing

Larry Gordon, who likely brought community singing to more Vermonters than anyone in our state’s history, died last week at the age of 76 as the result of a tragic bicycle accident. The accident — with no car involved — occurred Nov. 1, near his Marshfield home, and resulted in serious brain damage; he passed away Nov. 9.
VERMONT STATE
Rutland Herald

Writing on the Hall: Pre-Holiday Morsels

Since I know certain people don't think these numbers make it into the Herald often enough, let's start by noting that Vermont registered 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Sixty of those were here in Rutland County, where the 14-day total is 777. Hospitalizations statewide are at 62, with...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
Rutland Herald

A Yankee Notebook: In appreciation of the humdrum

The alarm of my iPhone (a recent upgrade of my technical abilities) goes off at 6 a.m., whether or not I need to get up. Last evening, I changed its sound from a boing-boing to that of a duck quacking, chuckling over the effect it was bound to have on the little creature slumbering quietly next to my knees. In that, I was disappointed; apparently, she can tell an electronic duck from a real one. After I’d made the bed, there was still a small mound that wouldn’t move till the aromas of breakfast wafted down the hall and, somehow, through layers of denim, flannel and down. Just another typical morning: We both know what to expect.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fast Company

Delta variant Thanksgiving map: the states that could be COVID hotspots on Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is just 10 days away. Many Americans will be wondering how widespread COVID-19 is where they’re going if they happen to be traveling to see relatives on Turkey Day. The good news is this year America seems to be in a much better place when it comes to Thanksgiving and the pandemic. Multiple vaccines are now available and easy to get – and they remain the best defense we have against covid for the upcoming holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Fire erupts at former presidential residence, D.C. fire department says

Fire damaged structures attached to a former presidential residence in the District Monday night, according to the D.C. fire department. The fire broke out in structures connected to the back of a house in the 2000 block of I Street NW once occupied by James Monroe, according to official accounts and online references. The site is at the edge of the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Martin
Person
Sarah
NPR

Don't get dragged! Iditarod musher shares tales from the trail

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Not many people know what it's like to run the Iditarod, guiding a sled and dog team for 13 days and nights through the Alaskan wilderness, but one of them is our guest, Blair Braverman, a writer, dog sledder and adventurer who finished the 1,000-mile race in 2019 at the age of 31.
SPORTS
Bham Now

Express yourself—register NOW for Spring 2022 classes with Samford Academy of the Arts

Has the change in seasons caused you to seek a new and creative outlet? We spoke with a local photographer and instructor at Samford Academy of the Arts to find out why you should express yourself through photography, art and more by registering for Spring 2022 classes—and why Birmingham is the perfect place to do it. Psst! You should also consider gifting a class to someone special this holiday season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Rutland Herald

Vermont Arts News

PUTNEY — Geese fly in gaggles and crows in murders. Turkeys hang out in rafters. That’s the collective name for our favorite Thanksgiving bird. And so, in honor of this weekend of the turkey, a bird of this continent, Sandglass has put a grouping of crankies in a rafter and is taking them to Green Mountain Orchard for a special show, in connection with the Putney Craft Tour.
MUSIC
MotorTrend Magazine

Tales From the Four Wheeler Photo Archives

Procrastination is a funny thing. Normally, when I'm eyeballs-deep in a bunch of projects I need to get done, my modus operandi is to look for more unfinished projects to add to the pile rather than dive in and start working in earnest on the stuff I've been letting slide. That's kinda what I'm doing today. I've got a pile of new injection stuff from Holley for my little 2.5L Why-J that I need to install, but that involves building an adapter plate. Building the adapter plate requires digging out my cutting tools, welder, and a visit to the metal yard for some aluminum plate. Digging out my tools involves moving a ton of other unfinished projects that are in their way. In short, I've once again painted myself into an automotive corner. So, rather than do the responsible thing, I thought this would be a great opportunity to scroll through some of my old photos and randomly pick out five to talk about.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Compost#Manual Labor#Jobs#New York Times#The University Of Chicago
Rutland Herald

The community remembers

Editor’s note: Following are excerpts, in no particular order, from the multitude of tributes to Larry Gordon, the beloved Vermont choral conductor who died Nov. 9 following a bicycle accident — Jim Lowe. A brother speaks. I am Larry Gordon’s kid brother. He was 11 years older than me. We...
OBITUARIES
Travel Channel

14 Extraterrestrial Tales Curated from Reddit

These stories have it all — strange lights, missing time, oddly silent aircraft, and physics-defying movements. This is a family story I've heard only twice. I can't remember how it was brought up the first time, but the explanation was very vague so I asked again a few months later when the family had come together at the cottage during summer. They seemed kind of...iffy talking about it but provided more details.
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

400 Years Old, Thanksgiving Was Late Being Recognized As National Holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Thursday is a uniquely American national holiday, but Thanksgiving wasn’t always celebrated nationwide. How did this holiday become such an American tradition? KDKA’s Jon Delano says Thanksgiving has always been special for his family. His ninth great-grandfather, Philippe de Lannoy, arrived in Plymouth in late 1621 after the first Thanksgiving and has often wondered what he missed when 90 Native Americans and 52 Pilgrim survivors enjoyed the first harvest feast. “There are two eyewitness accounts of that event which was a three-day harvest festival with lots of feasting and fellowship. But it wasn’t until two years later that the...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Rutland Herald

'Can I recycle this?'

“Can I recycle this?” Who among us hasn’t stood over our recycling bin, clean container in-hand, asking ourselves this very question? When it comes to plastic, the little symbol on the container makes things even more complicated. Then, there is the news. A “Planet Money” podcast from 2020 exposed a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Baltimore Sun

‘A coup for Baltimore’: BMA’s new Matisse Center makes city a top destination for students of modern art

Baltimore MD is about to become Matisse HQ. The Baltimore Museum of Art will open a new Matisse center next month, inviting scholars, curators and visitors to delve deep into the world’s largest public collection of the works of the famed French artist. Coupled with the BMA’s holdings of Matisse — including some 1,200 paintings, sculptures and drawings — the research center is expected to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Rutland Herald

Amses: A losing proposition

I made a decision to drop 10 to 15 pounds through a combination of diet, exercise and a carefully crafted new attitude, after glancing at myself unadorned in a full-length mirror and realizing I was shaped roughly like a hefty bag of cookie dough dropped from a third-story window. It...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy