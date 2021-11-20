Tales from the Hill: The art of doing it yourself

Procrastination is a funny thing. Normally, when I'm eyeballs-deep in a bunch of projects I need to get done, my modus operandi is to look for more unfinished projects to add to the pile rather than dive in and start working in earnest on the stuff I've been letting slide. That's kinda what I'm doing today. I've got a pile of new injection stuff from Holley for my little 2.5L Why-J that I need to install, but that involves building an adapter plate. Building the adapter plate requires digging out my cutting tools, welder, and a visit to the metal yard for some aluminum plate. Digging out my tools involves moving a ton of other unfinished projects that are in their way. In short, I've once again painted myself into an automotive corner. So, rather than do the responsible thing, I thought this would be a great opportunity to scroll through some of my old photos and randomly pick out five to talk about.

