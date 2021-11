Sometimes we need fiction to get in touch with reality. In his new, fast-paced environmental thriller, "Arctic Meltdown," Barnard poet and novelist Geza Tatrallyay takes American-Russian antagonism and competition over the Arctic to the brink of nuclear war and along the way, he shows the consequences of Arctic warming and superpower greed. The reality is, the Arctic is melting, and is already having dire consequences. Global emissions must be reduced, and the Arctic must be protected from exploitation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO