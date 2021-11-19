ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Newcrest’s growth strategy is Americas focused

By Henry Lazenby
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-based Newcrest Mining (ASX: NCM; TSX: NCM; PNGX: NCM) is building critical mass in Canada with the second significant acquisition announced as the mining major sets its sights on organic and mergers and acquisitions-based growth in the Americas, managing director and CEO Sandeep...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Mitsubishi Materials to sell aluminum business to US fund

Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Thursday it will sell its aluminium business, used for beverage cans and automotive parts, to U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management for an undisclosed sum. Although the aluminium market is expected to grow globally, Mitsubishi Materials has decided to divest its aluminium business as...
BUSINESS
mining.com

BHP extends Noront bid deadline again amid talks with Wyloo

“BHP and Wyloo Metals have continued their conversations and are considering a mutually beneficial arrangement regarding the acquisition of Noront by BHP,” the world’s largest miner said in the statement. Norton shareholders now have until 7pm Toronto time on December 14 to accept or reject BHP’s takeover offer. Having previously...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Rio Tinto CEO, Mongolian PM talk Oyu Tolgoi’s future

Rio Tinto’s (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) chief executive Jakob Stausholm met this week with Mongolia’s Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, aiming to iron out issues still threatening the future of the company’s vast Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine. The ongoing expansion of the project in the Gobi desert has been plagued by...
METAL MINING
tearsheet.co

‘Tenure is one of the biggest predictors of overall success’: Inside Bank of America’s workforce reskilling strategy

Across finance and fintech, there’s a growing need for strong talent, particularly for people with in-demand tech skills to help firms prepare for technological advancements in banking services. In order to meet this growing need, Bank of America has been quite active with its reskilling and retraining efforts, which play an important role in its overall employee development and retention strategy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Americas#Newcrest Mining#Ncm#Pngx#The Northern Miner#Imperial Metals#Pretium Resources#Brucejack
newmilfordspectrum.com

Why Focusing on Underserved or Niche Markets Can Be a Winning Strategy

There are entire industries built on the premise of “Go big or go home” — wherein success is defined not necessarily in terms of profitability, but by the ability to find the big market, scale to meet it, then scale even more. The underlying concept is that, because large markets have huge numbers of customers to reach, the opportunity is greatest there, but going after the biggest buyer group and honing in on their obvious needs isn’t the only path to doing well, and can often put one in the position of simply being a commodity player. It’s worth asking, as a seller, whether it’s possible to do better taking a different path and looking for smaller, perhaps underserved markets. These are often less expensive to buy into, have lower overall competition and provide a new business the opportunity to truly differentiate itself through convenience, technology and personalized service.
MARKETS
mining.com

BHP and Woodside to create global energy company

BHP Group and Woodside Petroleum Ltd signed a binding share sale agreement on Monday for the merger of BHP’s oil and gas portfolio with Woodside. Woodside will acquire the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum International Pty Ltd in exchange for new Woodside shares. The signing of the SSA follows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Ghana backs Chifeng Gold’s acquisition of Wassa mine

China’s Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining has received Ghana’s approval to proceed with the acquisition of Golden Star Resources (TSX: GSC), which owns 90% of the Wassa gold mine in the country’s southwest, for $470 million in cash. The Ghanaian government, which owns the remainder of the mine, expressed “no objection”...
WORLD
mining.com

Anglo CEO expects investor support for plan to keep ‘met’ coal

Anglo American, which divested its thermal coal mines this year after pressure from investors, plans to retain its steelmaking coal portfolio as it is confident that they will not press for an early exit, the mining group’s chief executive said. However, the price of thermal coal, which is burned for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
beautypackaging.com

Coty Unveils New Long-Term Growth Strategy and Shares Financial Goals

Coty Inc. has unveiled its comprehensive transformation “All-In To Win” program, and announced its financial goals through FY25 and beyond. The All-in to Win program encompasses cost saving and capital deployment initiatives intended to ignite the full potential of Coty, with an additional $75 million of savings identified for FY24.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Canada Nickel expands footprint in Ontario with 13 new properties

Canada Nickel Company (TSX-V: CNC) has concluded 18 separate transactions resulting in the outright acquisition or earn-in to 13 additional target properties within a radius of 95 km of the company’s flagship Crawford nickel-cobalt project in Ontario. The move consolidates the Toronto-based nickel producer’s position in the Timmins area, where...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Hochschild shares tank after Peru nixes key mine extensions

London-based Hochschild Mining (LSE: HOC; US-OTC: HCHDF) says it will fight what it claims are “illegal” efforts by Peru to close and block extensions of its Pallancata and Inmaculada silver mines on environmental grounds. The minutes also state that a commission has been established to negotiate the timetable and terms...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Between fund managers and miners, much value left on the floor, says Barrick CEO

The global gold mining industry is generally caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the disconnect between fund managers and the business of producing sustainable metal and delivering margins. It leaves much value unrealized for owners, Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) said during The Northern Miner’s recent Q4 Global Mining Symposium.
MARKETS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Verano Holdings Unpacks Key Strategies Behind the Company's Accelerated Growth in the Cannabis Space

Aaron Miles, chief investment officer of Verano Holdings. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Verano Holdings (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF), a vertically-integrated, multistate cannabis operator in the U.S., says it is devoted to improving communal wellness...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Announces Future Growth Strategy In South Korea

General Motors has just reaffirmed its commitment to its South Korean operations by announcing an important growth strategy in the Asian country, which will strengthen its role in the company’s global plans. The automaker has confirmed that it will bolster its South Korean manufacturing and engineering capabilities with the launch of a next-generation compact crossover and future electric vehicles in 2023.
WORLD
rubbernews.com

Bareiss looks for growth in North America

PITTSBURGH—Bareiss Prufgeratebau GmbH is a family-owned German firm that has been doing business in North America for some time, but one of its owners says the firm isn't well-known here. But the Oberdischingen, Germany-based maker of a wide range of measuring devices hopes to change that, according to Oliver Wirth,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Exclusive: 3DX Industries Mixes Crypto And Real Estate For 2022 Growth Strategies

3DX Industries Inc. (OTC: DDDX), a Ferndale, Washington-based provider of 3D metal and plastic printing services, is embarking on an ambitious strategy to expand the depth and scope of its operations while seeking to raise its stock to the Nasdaq exchange within two years. What Happened: On Friday, the company...
MARKETS
mining.com

China’s Weiming to invest in $400 million Indonesia nickel matte project

China’s Weiming Group, which makes equipment to treat solid waste, has signed a deal to invest in a $400 million project to produce nickel matte in Indonesia, becoming the latest Chinese firm to enter the Southeast Asia country’s battery supply chain. Weiming said in a statement that the project, in...
BUSINESS
Massage Mag.com

New Report Focuses on Salon & Spa Business Growth

A new report provides insight into frequent employers of massage therapists—spas and salons—and how those businesses are evolving even as the pandemic continues. MINDBODY software company surveyed 1,230 U.S. consumers and 1,200 U.S. wellness businesses to create its State of the Spa and Salon Industry Report 2021. The results shows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mining.com

Digital Technology Supercluster launches Earth X-ray for low-impact mining project

Canada’s “Digital Technology Supercluster” announced Thursday the launch of the Earth X-ray for Low-Impact Mining project. The project aims to deliver a new discovery platform that will help mining exploration companies to precision-target deposits beneath the Earth’s surface in a way that changes the economics of discovery and increases the sustainable production of critical mineral resources needed to fuel the clean energy transition, the group said in a media statement.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, says WPIC

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022. Platinum is used by automakers to neutralise harmful engine emissions and by jewellers, industries such as glassmakers and for...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy