Newcrest’s growth strategy is Americas focused

There are entire industries built on the premise of “Go big or go home” — wherein success is defined not necessarily in terms of profitability, but by the ability to find the big market, scale to meet it, then scale even more. The underlying concept is that, because large markets have huge numbers of customers to reach, the opportunity is greatest there, but going after the biggest buyer group and honing in on their obvious needs isn’t the only path to doing well, and can often put one in the position of simply being a commodity player. It’s worth asking, as a seller, whether it’s possible to do better taking a different path and looking for smaller, perhaps underserved markets. These are often less expensive to buy into, have lower overall competition and provide a new business the opportunity to truly differentiate itself through convenience, technology and personalized service.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO