Just three seasons removed from winning a national championship, the Virginia Cavaliers are off to a rocky 1-2 start on the season. Virginia suffered a 20-point loss at Houston on Wednesday night and was held to just 47 points in the game. While it was a tough loss to swallow, being by such a significant margin, head coach Tony Bennett said that his team needed to go through it in order to improve.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO