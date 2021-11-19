Rep. Jimmy Gomez on impact of nearly $2T social spending bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — West Virginia's three members of Congress, all Republicans, voted against President Biden's social pending bill Friday morning and ripped the measure. “Of course, I voted no. How could any responsible conservative vote for such an outrageously expensive bill that fundamentally transforms our entire economy?” Rep. David McKinley said. “The CBO says this bill costs $1.7 trillion, but outside economists project the price tag will be more than $4 trillion. Who is right?”
Comments / 0