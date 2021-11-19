ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Jimmy Gomez on impact of nearly $2T social spending bill

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Ca, comments on the social spending...

www.msnbc.com

mediaite.com

AOC Fumes Over ‘Empty Promises’ Amid Gutted Spending Bill, Calls on WH to Bypass Congress: ‘Biden Could Do This Stuff With a Stroke of a Pen’

To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House passes Biden's social spending bill

House Democrats on Friday succeeded in their months-long quest to pass a behemoth social spending bill, but the legislation still needs to be hammered out by the Senate before it can become law. Why it matters: The $1.75 trillion bill would tackle a host of Democratic priorities on health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jimmy Gomez
Axios

CBO finds social spending bill adds to deficit

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Democrats' social spending bill would add no more than $367 billion to the deficit over 10 years, an assessment expected to pave the way for its passage by the House. The latest: The White House said in a statement after the CBO report that it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Spending Bill#Social Spending
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

House Dems call on Senate to add pathway to citizenship in $2T bill

More than 90 House Democrats led by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have urged their Senate colleagues to include a pathway to citizenship in President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending bill — and ignore two rulings by the Senate’s parliamentarian in the process. In a letter to Senate Majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

A congressional correction: Dems' plan would raise taxes on millionaires

Sometimes, people make mathematical mistakes that reverberate in important ways. About a decade ago, for example, then-House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan used a prominent economic analysis to make the case for austerity measures. What the Wisconsin Republican didn't realize is that the authors of the report made a coding error in an Excel spreadsheet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yaktrinews.com

Divided House passes Dems’ sweeping $2T social, climate bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

U.S. Reps. McKinley, Miller, Mooney, all R-W.Va., vote no on Biden's social spending bill, blast it

WASHINGTON (WV News) — West Virginia's three members of Congress, all Republicans, voted against President Biden's social pending bill Friday morning and ripped the measure. “Of course, I voted no. How could any responsible conservative vote for such an outrageously expensive bill that fundamentally transforms our entire economy?” Rep. David McKinley said. “The CBO says this bill costs $1.7 trillion, but outside economists project the price tag will be more than $4 trillion. Who is right?”
CONGRESS & COURTS

