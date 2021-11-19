Rep. Jimmy Gomez on impact of nearly $2T social spending bill

To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.

