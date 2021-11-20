ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James Won't 'Give His Energy' to Enes Kanter After Center's Criticism

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics center Enes Kanter has publicly criticized Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Nike co-founder Phil Knight in recent weeks to raise awareness of alleged human rights violations in China. Enes Kanter @EnesKanter. Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike</a><br><br>Stop the modern day SLAVERY, now!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HypocriteNike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HypocriteNike</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EndUyghurForcedLabor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EndUyghurForcedLabor</a> <a href="https://t.co/tvX2k3wE4X">pic.twitter.com/tvX2k3wE4X</a>. Enes Kanter...

bleacherreport.com

Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA

