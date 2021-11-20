Lakers' LeBron James Won't 'Give His Energy' to Enes Kanter After Center's Criticism
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has publicly criticized Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Nike co-founder Phil Knight in recent weeks to raise awareness of alleged human rights violations in China. Enes Kanter @EnesKanter. Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike</a><br><br>Stop the modern day SLAVERY, now!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HypocriteNike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HypocriteNike</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EndUyghurForcedLabor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EndUyghurForcedLabor</a> <a href="https://t.co/tvX2k3wE4X">pic.twitter.com/tvX2k3wE4X</a>. Enes Kanter...bleacherreport.com
