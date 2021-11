Battlefield 2042 is throwing out the rule book that the franchise that has gone by for the last decade-plus and launching us full speed into the near future with a game that resembles something like Destiny 2 more than its serious and gritty predecessors. Sliding, semi-futuristic feeling weapons, and grappling hooks are being thrown into your arsenal this time around, so you’re going to have to put your expectations from the past to rest here as this is going to be a whole different kind of beast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO