Steubenville, OH

Guest column/Antibiotic resistance is a public health concern

 6 days ago

Antibiotic resistance has been a topic of discussion for years. It, like other long-lived public conditions, has grown worse with the passage of time. In fact, in 2015 the World Health Assembly endorsed “a global action plan on antimicrobial resistance, including antibiotic resistance,” the intent of which is “to ensure prevention...

ktwb.com

Misuse of antibiotics in pandemic building resistant bacteria, health agency warns

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs during the coronavirus pandemic is helping bacteria develop resistance that will render these important medicines ineffective over time, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. Several countries in the Americas, including Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Guatemala and Paraguay, are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
forthoodsentinel.com

Antibiotic resistant bacteria and how to counter them

Doctors are increasingly concerned about the potential for a “post-antibiotic” era when the highly effective drugs that we have relied on for many years to cure some of the most common illnesses will become ineffective. The problem stems from the misuse of antibiotics, which are common medications that aim to...
SCIENCE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Kelly Hawes column: Public health system must rebuild trust

Almost four years ago, Dhruv Khullar wrote an essay for The New York Times on a growing distrust of the medical profession. “In 1966, more than three-fourths of Americans had great confidence in medical leaders,” he wrote. “Today, only 34% do. Compared with people in other developed countries, Americans are considerably less likely to trust doctors, and only a quarter express confidence in the health system.”
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Combating Antibiotic Resistance – A Major Global Health Threat

As bacterial infections impervious to drugs rise, so does the need to develop better antibiotics. As long as antibiotics have existed, so too has antibiotic resistance—the inevitable result as infectious bacteria continually evolve to evade the very drugs designed to kill them. Today, antibiotic resistance is considered a major global...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Newly-identified state in bacteria has major implications for antibiotic treatment and resistant strains

For almost two years, newsfeeds have kept us updated on the daily battle to annihilate the coronavirus. So, it' s easy to forget that there are also many types of bacteria threatening human health—our survival depends on the constant quest for new antibiotics that can destroy them. Recent research provides an important insight into the complex response of bacteria to antibiotics and opens up the possibility of developing a novel and more effective class of drugs to combat major bacterial diseases.
CANCER
American Academy of Pediatrics

CDC highlights concerns over inappropriate antibiotic prescribing for COVID patients

Clinicians have overprescribed antibiotics — especially azithromycin — during the COVID-19 pandemic despite little need for the medication in most cases, according to health experts speaking on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webinar Thursday. Bacterial co-infections are uncommon in patients with COVID-19. Health care-associated infections are more common...
PHARMACEUTICALS
USDA.gov (press release)

How Science Finds Answers to Addressing Antibiotic Resistance

Posted by Neena Anandaraman, DVM, MPH, DACVPM, Veterinary Science Policy Advisor, Office of the Chief Scientist in Research and Science. At USDA we use a feedback loop of 1) surveillance and monitoring 2) research, and 3) education and outreach to find science-based answers to challenging questions such as those posed by AR.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hepatitis drug increases antibiotic potency, limits antibiotic resistance

An FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C can increase bacterial sensitivity to antibiotics and reduce the likelihood of antibiotic resistance, according to a new study led by New York University researchers published in Cell Chemical Biology. The drug called telaprevir works by blocking the function of chaperones—important proteins that fold other proteins in the cell—in bacteria.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The hepatitis C drug telaprevir can block the function of essential proteins in bacteria, which may allow to it be repurposed to limit antibiotic resistance, according to a study published Tuesday in Cell Chemical Biology. Telaprevir, FDA-approved for hepatitis C, an infection that attacks the liver...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

With antibiotic resistance, 'we are running out of options'

Experts predict that without intervention, the problem of multidrug-resistant bacterial infections could be catastrophic by 2050, killing nearly 10 million people each year. To seek solutions, the National Institutes of Health awarded a five-year, $1.8 million grant to Joseph Boll, assistant professor of biology at The University of Texas at Arlington, to identify and inhibit the defense mechanisms of Acinetobacter baumannii, a pathogen that thrives in hospitals and clinical settings.
SCIENCE
The Conversation Africa

Treatment of COVID with antibiotics could add to the problem of drug resistance

COVID-19 is a major global public health challenge. The pandemic’s impacts cut across all sectors. One of the most worrying is its potential impact on antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance is a situation where bacteria adapt so that they are no longer affected by antibiotic drugs. This adaptation can happen for a number of reasons, including misuse of the medications.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Antibiotic resistance: how AI can tackle the superbug threat

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, another health crisis is looming: antibiotic resistance. Bacterial resistance is something that occurs naturally, but widespread antibiotic misuse has propelled antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to major global health threat status; at least 700,000 people are killed by drug-resistant superbugs every year – and by 2050, this number could reach 10 million.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

How Chicago hospitals, health systems are tackling their top public health concerns

Before healthcare leaders in Chicago experienced the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were focused on health disparities related to where residents live and social determinants of health such as housing. And many indicated a team approach to effect change citywide. Nearly two years later, their focus also includes tackling issues such as the mental toll of the pandemic on youth and racism as a public health crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS

