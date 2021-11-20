Tell-tale evidence of a good cookbook …

So you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner and you’re aiming for clear, dewy skin the day of. Your first mistake? Trying to do everything in one day. A little legwork is crucial here: the pumpkin spice-seasoned pros head into the kitchen early to brine the bird, pre-chop the vegetables Emily Mariko style, and mix up the pie crust. And the night before a big event, they hydrate, exfoliate, and brighten while they sleep. There’s less to do in the morning and, just by waiting, you’ve cut the effort for a great result in half too. (Food that’s rested in the fridge sops up flavor; skin renews itself overnight anyway, and an overnight mask just boosts those natural processes.) Work smarter, not harder—and this installment of Unnecessary Pairings is here to help. While you pore over these cookbooks filled with ideas that can get you moving sooner rather than later, slather yourself in a mask that works overtime. Trust us, it’ll all come together.

