Tell-tale evidence of a good cookbook …

 6 days ago

You can gauge the personal worth of a cookbook by its condition. If its pages are crisp, the cover clean, that’s a collection of recipes untapped and untried. Something else stationary ultimately to dust. Pretty pictures for pretty weird dishes calling for ingredients or spices I don’t have and don’t...

Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Republic

Holiday Cookbook inside today

Whether you are entertaining a crowd this holiday season or just looking to try something new for dinner, you will find all types of delicious dishes in The Republic’s 2021 Holiday Cookbook, inside today’s edition. Need more for friends or family? Additional copies are available at The Republic office, 2980...
Making of a cookbook Part 2 – The Vortex

2 weeks went by after I pressed paused …. then 3 …. and a month later, here I am. Finally coming up for air to pop in and say hello, I’ve missed you!. Hello, hello! How are you? I’ve missed you! I’ve missed being here, writing to you!. What have...
Holiday Cookbooks + Overnight Treatments

So you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner and you’re aiming for clear, dewy skin the day of. Your first mistake? Trying to do everything in one day. A little legwork is crucial here: the pumpkin spice-seasoned pros head into the kitchen early to brine the bird, pre-chop the vegetables Emily Mariko style, and mix up the pie crust. And the night before a big event, they hydrate, exfoliate, and brighten while they sleep. There’s less to do in the morning and, just by waiting, you’ve cut the effort for a great result in half too. (Food that’s rested in the fridge sops up flavor; skin renews itself overnight anyway, and an overnight mask just boosts those natural processes.) Work smarter, not harder—and this installment of Unnecessary Pairings is here to help. While you pore over these cookbooks filled with ideas that can get you moving sooner rather than later, slather yourself in a mask that works overtime. Trust us, it’ll all come together.
Community News

Needing Thanksgiving, and Seeking It in a Cookbook

Fleeing, antidotes have been key factors in personal survival during our COVID era. Escape literature can be history: Paris on the Brink (Mary McAuliffe on lives of the creative in the City of Light during roaring Twenties and battering ’30s). It can be nature: “Walden.”. Surprisingly for me, November turns...
The Morning Call

Recipe exchange: A bowl full of love and holiday cookie exploration

I had a conversation with a friend on Twitter the other day and it made me think. What is pot pie really? I said it’s another example of a Pennsylvania Dutch food that defies definition. It’s just like whoopie pies, which aren’t a pie at all. They are basically two small sponge cakes sandwiched around filling. Back to pot pie: The Dutch version doesn’t have a crust at all so it’s not pie. It’s ...
Noxon students publish cookbook

The relationship between food and art has allowed the students of Noxon to explore their creative side as well as their cooking skills. Noxon's middle school art class and Intro to Art students attended a launch party last week in the school's multipurpose room to celebrate their newly published cookbook.
NOXON, MT
No-Fuss Foods for Thanksgiving

For some, Thanksgiving menus are planned out weeks in advance. Ingredient lists and grocery runs are written and done by Thanksgiving day. But for those of you who might not have your dishes decided yet, we've got a few last-minute ideas to help you fill the table (and your bellies).
Lifestyle
Friendship Room, Scaffidi’s helping those in need

STEUBENVILLE — Scaffidi’s Restaurant is teaming with the Friendship Room to make sure those in can enjoy their Thanksgiving. Friendship Room Director Molly McGovern said Scaffidi’s is providing to-go style Thanksgiving dinners that they’ll serve Thursday to individuals in need. “We’ll have all the traditional fare,” she said. “Turkey, potatoes,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Tell Us Your Good News: Thanksgiving special

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's another installment of Good News. Thursday is also Thanksgiving Day, and our Dave Calabro visited a northeast Indianapolis Kroger to ask shoppers what they're thankful for. Monique didn't hesitate. "Family," she said. "This time of year starts it. I think, really, beginning at Veterans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
