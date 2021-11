It is gratifying to note that a number of folks have asked why there have been no “stories” recently. I could blame it on withdrawal, induced by the COVID-19 atmosphere in the country, but that’s not it – although, for some of us, that has stifled normal activities. Recently our grandson Lukas said a woman who saw his last name asked if he was related to that “old guy” who used to write stuff but may have demised. Now that’s a wake-up call! Be assured I am alive, well, and still thinking, although that’s debatable.

11 DAYS AGO