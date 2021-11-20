Tascosa holds off Centennial, 31-24

Major Everhart accounted for 290 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Amarillo Tascosa past Burleson Centennial, 31-24, Friday in the Class 5A DI area playoffs. Richard Cleaver

WICHITA FALLS — The Burleson Centennial Spartans battled but came up short in a 31-24 loss to Major Everhart and the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels in a Class 5A Division I area playoff game Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Everhart, a TCU commit, rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to lead Tascosa (10-2) into the Class 5A Division I Region I semifinals.

Despite Everhart's dominance, the Spartans (5-7) were right there in the end, down by one possession with the ball and a chance to tie, but Tascosa's defense forced an incompletion on fourth down at Centennial's own 25-yard line with under 30 seconds left to end it.

After the two teams battled to a scorless opening quarter, Tascosa got on the scoreboard first via a 20-yard field goal by Rowen Cabe after the Rebels blocked a Spartan punt.

Less than 4 minutes later, Centennial went ahead on a 17-yard touchdown run by Elijah Zeh for a 7-3 advantage with 6:29 left in the second quarter. But the lead was short-lived as L'Travion Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 advantage, a lead that would remain at halftime.

Earlier in the week, Centennial Head Coach Kyle Geller said special teams would play a key role in the outcome of the game — and all 10 of Tascosa's first-half points came directly from special teams.

The Spartans opened the third quarter strong, finishing off a drive with a 21-yard touchdown run by Jaheim Ababio to put Centennial ahead 14-10 with 9:29 left in the third.

But the Rebels answered less than 2 minutes later on a 46-yard run by Everhart. Tascosa's Michael Ayalew then came up with a big defensive play as he hauled in an interception. A few plays later, Everhart scored on a 28-yard run to give the Rebels a 24-14 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

Centennial opened the fourth quarter with a 31-yard field goal by Truitt Bosher to make it a one-score game at 24-17 with 10:04 remaining.

However, Everhart continued his dominant second-half performance with a 60-yard touchdown run to give the Rebels their biggest lead of the night at 31-17 with 9:51 to go.

The Spartans, as they've done all season, showed great resiliency, however, as Phillip Hamilton scored on a 17-yard run to make it a one-score game at 31-24 with 7:15 remaining.

The Rebels looked to put the game away, methodically moving the ball deep into Spartan territory. But Centennial's defense kept the game alive, forcing a Tascosa turnover on downs at the Spartan 10-yard line with 2:51 left.

Centennial converted on one fourth-down play but a sack on the next play cost the Spartans valuable time and yardage, and — facing a fourth-and-long with time winding down — Hamilton's desperation heave deep fell incomplete as the Rebels hung on for the victory.

Centennial out-gained Tascosa in total yardage, 344-313, and in first downs, 21-11.

Zeh rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries while Hamilton had 73 rushing yards on 18 carries to go along with 124 passing yards.

Tascosa advances to the regional semifinals against Saturday’s Colleyville Heritage-Amarillo winner.

Stats courtesy of Press Pass Sports.