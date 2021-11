Radisson Hotel Group and “Commercial Complex Gorizont” JSC announced the opening of the new 169-room Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don. Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don features 169 rooms of various categories, ranging from standard rooms to two-bedroom suites located on the upper floors with panoramic views. All rooms are equipped with work areas, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wide range of amenities such as a coffee machine and bathrobes to make the guest stay as comfortable as possible. The hotel also caters with rooms for disabled guests. The hotel has been decorated in a modern, crisp Scandinavian style using natural colors and materials such as wood and stone in light, soothing tones. The team of architects have incorporated the stylistic standards of the Radisson brand, in harmony with the rest of the Gorizont mixed-use complex.

