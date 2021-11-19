ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges Are Giving Students Pandemic Relief Checks Worth up to $3,000

By Sarah Hansen
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStimulus checks from the IRS have come and gone, but many college students are still eligible for coronavirus relief payments from their schools. Back in March, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan set aside nearly $40 billion for the third tranche of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which was first...

www.nwitimes.com

