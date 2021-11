EWING, N.J. --- The Virginia Wesleyan University women's soccer team (13-6-2) fell to the No. 11 Falcons of Messiah University (17-2-1) 1-0 in overtime. The two teams battled in the first half fighting each other to find the back of the net, however, neither team was successful as the score sat tied 0-0 at the halftime horn. The Falcons controlled the ball more as they took eight shots in the half while only allowing the Marlins to take two.

