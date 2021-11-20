ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Branching Out (Recap)

imdb.com
 6 days ago

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1, Episode 4, “Callisto Soul.”] The villainous Space Warriors give a whole new meaning to “putting down roots” in the live-action Netflix adaptation’s...

www.imdb.com

purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
UPI News

'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. "I'm...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Which Cowboy Bebop Character Are You? Take the Quiz to Find Out

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is almost upon us, which means that now is a good time to start revisiting the original anime series, and maybe even taking a quiz or two to see which character you’re most aligned with. The main cast of the series is iconic and...
COMICS
tvinsider.com

Cowboy Bebop: ‘Speak Like a Child’ Gets the Live-Action Treatment (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 7, “Galileo Hustle.”]. One episode tends to show up on pretty much everyone’s “Best of Cowboy Bebop” lists—and that’s “Speak Like a Child.” The episode itself is rather straightforward: Faye receives a mysterious Betamax tape from an unknown source, and Spike and Jet have to hunt down a player so they can see what’s on it. But the final five or so minutes are truly tearjerking: The crew discovers that the tape is of Faye as a child, addressing her older self. “Do you like who you are?” she asks the much-older, despondent, amnesiac Faye. There’s something about the innocence of the question and hopefulness of youth juxtaposed with the tragedy of Faye’s life (she can’t even remember recording that footage) that knocks the wind out of you.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cowboy Bebop Series-Premiere Recap: Three, Two, One, Let’s Jam

So the premiere of the new Cowboy Bebop really has two functions. First: It needs to convince hard-core fans of the anime that this new adaptation understands what was great about the original series. Second: It needs to convince those that haven’t seen the anime, but who might take a flyer on a new sci-fi/action series starring John Cho, that this is a TV show worth watching all on its own.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Cowboy Bebop Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

The Netflix live-action adaptation of the namesake TV anime (1998-1999) and the 2001 anime film ‘Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,’ ‘Cowboy Bebop’ proudly embraces its campy heritage. In episode 4, the series reintroduces Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), as she comes seeking the help of Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir). A family of eco-terrorists goes around Jupiter’s moon Callisto turning people into trees. Vicious (Alex Hassell) and Julia (Elena Satine) plan a coup against the Elders, and the latter reaches out to Ana to arrange a meeting between Vicious and fellow Syndicate capo Mao Yenrai. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.
COMICS
imdb.com

‘Hellbound’: Netflix’s Latest Korean Blockbuster Series Is Aimed at Your Soul

Watching people grapple with the inexplicable will always be a solid building block for a TV show. Whether it’s people disappearing, people fighting a mysterious outbreak, or people trying to make sense of things they find on their journey toward the Arctic, these kinds of stories get at something fundamental in a way that few other shows can.
TV SERIES
pryorinfopub.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Ends by Adapting One of the Anime’s Most Iconic Episodes (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix‘s Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 10, “Supernova Symphony.”]. If you’ve only ever seen one episode of the 1998 Cowboy Bebop, chances are good it was “The Ballad of Fallen Angels.” It ranks highly on most fans’ lists, and it also works as a standalone—devoted mostly to Spike’s backstory and history with Vicious, it’s an entry point for one of the show’s most intriguing characters and many of its themes. Plus, it features one of the show’s most visually entrancing sequences as Spike is thrown out a stained glass window and remembers his love, Julia, in brief, flickering flashbacks as he plummets toward the ground.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Cowboy Bebop Finale Delivers a Climactic Showdown — and the Arrival of a Fan Favorite (Plus, Grade It!)

Cowboy Bebop went out with guns blazing in a bullet-riddled finale that pitted Spike against his nemesis Vicious — and offered a fun little nod to anime fans, too. A blood-soaked Vicious offers a toast to himself as the new head of the Syndicate — after he slaughtered everyone else — and he thinks Julia has been plotting against him, too. “There is nothing in this world to believe in. Least of all people,” he sneers as he smashes a wine glass against her face. He wants Fearless’ head on a pike next… and speaking of Spike, he wakes up at Ana’s.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Recapping ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and Remembering Young Dolph

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing their thoughts on the release of Cowboy Bebop (1:11). They follow with recapping their favorite scenes and characters of the live-adaptation series (20:36) and close it out by discussing the loss of the late Young Dolph (40:06). For episode guides, further readings,...
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

‘Outlander’ Teases Changes for the Frasers in Season 6 Title Sequence (Video)

Outlander fans certainly have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season as Starz recently announced a premiere date for the forthcoming sixth season, but another new treat has also arrived as the network unveils a new title sequence. Over the past seven years, viewers have no doubt become familiar with Outlander‘s theme tune, “The Skye Boat Song.” The song’s opening lyrics “Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, say could that lass be I?” are as recognizable as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) love on the show, but there are some major changes being made for Season 6. (Credit: Starz) In the newly released title sequence, above, the song begins from the perspective of a male singer as the word “lass” is replaced by “lad.” The accompanying visuals include the familiar dancers that Claire witnessed in Season 1 way back in 2014, but.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: Nightcrawler Is An Ambitious And Depraved Neo-Noir

The Movie: "Nightcrawler" The Pitch: Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Louis "Lou" Bloom, an anti-social yet driven individual who forges a new career path for himself as a stringer by recording graphic crime scenes. Used to stealing and conning for cash, Lou quickly learns the trick of the trade and begins selling his amateur footage to local tv stations. He meets morning news director Nina (Rene Russo) who serves as somewhat of a mentor...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Psych 3’ Stars Go Inside the Birth Scene & Share Hopes for Future Movies

If you can’t get enough of Psych and need at least one more movie (especially since Dulé Hill’s Gus and Jazmyn Simon’s Selene are now being stalked by her ex!), you’re not alone. “Hopefully we’ll have Psych 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 as well,” Maggie Lawson (who plays Juliet) tells TV Insider. Creator Steve Franks does want to do six movies, and they do seem to be on track to make that happen, with three already out. He and the cast share their favorite moments from Psych 3: This Is Gus and look ahead to what could come next. This Is Gus Favorite Moments The film ends with Gus and Selene not only welcoming their baby into the world but also getting married at the same time. “I was always working towards [this idea] for not only a wedding, but for a ...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Outlander Season 6: New Opening Sequence Teases Tumultuous Era for Claire and Jamie — Watch Video

Well well well, look who’s ready to siiiiiiiing us a soooooooong once more?. On Thursday, Starz gave Outlander viewers a wee treat by releasing the opening title sequence ahead of the show’s upcoming Season 6. And in addition to tweaking the version of “The Skye Boat Song” that plays at the start of every episode — like the show has done many times before — we get a bunch of clues as to what’s ahead this season.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Hawkeye Showrunner Jonathan Igla Was Inspired By Mad Men And ... Hallmark Movies?

The first two episodes of "Hawkeye" are now streaming on Disney+, which means that we can probably expect no shortage of "Hawkeye"-related news in the coming weeks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate the movie and TV water cooler. MCU newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is front and center for the show's first episode, so much so that it almost plays like The Kate Bishop Show.
TV SERIES

