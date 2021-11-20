‘Cowboy Bebop’: Branching Out (Recap)

If you can’t get enough of Psych and need at least one more movie (especially since Dulé Hill’s Gus and Jazmyn Simon’s Selene are now being stalked by her ex!), you’re not alone. “Hopefully we’ll have Psych 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 as well,” Maggie Lawson (who plays Juliet) tells TV Insider. Creator Steve Franks does want to do six movies, and they do seem to be on track to make that happen, with three already out. He and the cast share their favorite moments from Psych 3: This Is Gus and look ahead to what could come next. This Is Gus Favorite Moments The film ends with Gus and Selene not only welcoming their baby into the world but also getting married at the same time. “I was always working towards [this idea] for not only a wedding, but for a ...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO