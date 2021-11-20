ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Review: NV Sweet Bitch Moscato Rose

By Christopher Null
drinkhacker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, you’re reading this right. A rose of moscato — from Italy — in an opaque pink bottle, called Sweet Bitch. At all of 6% abv, it’s hard...

www.drinkhacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Pink Coconut Churro and Perfectly Sweet Chocolate Marshmallow Crème for the Holidays at Disneyland

Happy Holidays from Disneyland! While enjoying the festive sights, we ventured over to Tomorrowland to try the new Pink Coconut Churro with chocolate marshmallow crème dipping sauce. Pink Coconut Churro – $6.75. Pink Coconut Churro with chocolate marshmallow crème dipping sauce. It just tastes like a slightly sweeter regular churro,...
FOOD & DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Flavored Vodka

Flavored vodka is simply vodka to which artificial or (increasingly) natural flavor has been added. This category exploded in popularity in the early 2000s as consumers looked for easy ways to make simple vodka drinks (such as vodka and a mixer) more interesting and flavorful. While the earliest vodka flavors revolved around citrus fruits (lemon and orange being the most popular), vodka flavors quickly devolved almost comically into oddities ranging from hemp to cinnamon rolls to menthol cigarettes. Today the category has pulled back a bit, with more artisanal infusions becoming popular that more closely resemble gin than candy.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: 3 2020 Roses from Provence

The Provence region of France is perhaps the most popular source for rosé wines in the world. Today we sample three that draw from different vineyards and have different grape breakdowns. Let’s see how they compare. 2020 Berne Romance – 40% Grenache Noir, 30% Cinsault, 15% Syrah, 15% Merlot. Pale...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetness#Italy#Food Drink#Beverages#Nv
drinkhacker.com

Review: Deep Eddy Lime Vodka

From the folks that brought you Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka comes Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, made with real limes and, well, tasting like real limes. This vodka — now part of the Heaven Hill empire — is tart, sour stuff, made with real lime in a way that shows. The nose smells just like fresh-pressed lime juice, the palate following suit: incredibly tart and sour, fresh lime coming across like a margarita sans agave… well, and tequila. There’s no doubt this delivers fully on the promise of lime-flavored vodka — there’s really nothing more to it, it’s pure lime start to finish, backed up by an ample vodka-fueled heat. Clean, acidic, citrus-heavy finish, and that’s that.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Sunday’s Finest Gold Fashioned Craft Cocktail

Has the ready-to-drink cocktail market jumped the shark? While ultra-cheap offerings are increasingly commonplace, a Chicago outfit called Sunday’s Finest is marketing a ready-to-drink Old Fashioned — called the Gold Fashioned — that is premium in every way, “the world’s first luxury ready-to-drink cocktail.” How premium? A 750ml bottle is $150. That’s how premium.
FOOD & DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Deschutes Brewery The Dissident Peach 2021

Deschutes has made a number of special edition versions of its popular Dissident sour, including this one, fermented with Oregon peaches. The finished ale is aged in oak barrels much like the standard bottling. Rather tougher and hoarier than I was expecting, the peach character doesn’t really show up until...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Dubliner Irish Whiskey and Honeycomb Liqueur

Irish whiskey continues its rise with the relaunch of Dubliner — or The Dubliner, if you like — which slaps a new logo and bottle design on its two permanent expressions plus an ongoing “beer cask series” of special editions. We didn’t get any of those to check out, but we did receive the mainline offerings, a straight-up bourbon casked Irish and, unusually, a whiskey liqueur. While unabashedly and expressly designed for Millennials, here’s what a Gen-Xer has to say about the duo.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Logic1000 - In The Sweetness of You

Sydney-born and Berlin-based, Samantha Poulter aka Logic1000 has released a new EP In the Sweetness of You. The new mom says that this project is largely designed for listening in quieter settings. “The last EP I made, You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go, was very much a club and...
MUSIC
drinkhacker.com

Review: The Balvenie Tun 1509, Batch 8

It’s been a year since we last encountered Balvenie’s Tun 1509 series, which is now back with its 8th installment — the final bottling in the long-running and impressive collection. This vatting of 18 casks selected by Malt Master David C. Stewart includes, as usual, a mix of various cask...
SHOPPING
drinkhacker.com

Tasting the Wines of Sicily, 2021 Releases

Today we present a collection of Sicilian wines, all part of a (Zoom-based) tasting organized by Assovini Sicilia, an association of 91 Sicilian wineries that is designed to promote the many wines of this region. A total of 10 wines were tasted, all made with indigenous grapes. Ready to dig in? Let’s go.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Flavored Whiskey

As with other spirits categories, whiskey can be flavored with herbs, spices, fruit flavors, or just about anything else, typically just before it is bottled. One of the biggest trends in whiskey in the last decade has been the growth of cinnamon-flavored whiskey, particularly Fireball. Honey-flavored whiskeys have also surged in popularity in recent years. These flavored styles offer an easier, sweeter, and friendlier entry point into the sometimes daunting world of whiskey and are usually geared toward novice drinkers, though a few more elevated offerings are on the market. Note that flavored whiskeys are distinct from whiskeys that are aged or finished in a unique barrel (such as a used Port wine barrel or a maple wood barrel), even though it may impart a specific and unique flavor. These types of whiskeys are categorized (and are widely considered) as full members of their parent category (bourbon, rye, Scotch, etc.).
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Dewar’s Japanese Smooth Mizunara Cask Finish 8 Years Old

Dewar’s “Smooth” blended Scotch whisky #4 is here, an obvious addition to the lineup which is finished in Japanese Mizunara oak casks. The whisky carries an 8 year old age statement, but the finishing time is not disclosed. Let’s give it a try. Well, I’ve had a lot of Japanese...
DRINKS
culturedvultures.com

India Sweets and Spices REVIEW – Sweet Tasting But Lacks Spice

India Sweets and Spices’ structure reminded me a lot of The Great Gatsby – after all, the film is built around parties, which are merely mindless social events for the rich to flaunt their wealth and spread meaningless gossip. This has been Alia’s (Sophia Ali) world from birth, and she tolerates it with her social allies by her side. At the same time, after experiencing the liberty associated with college, it feels like prison to be back home for summer vacation.
FOOD & DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: East Brother Double IPA

East Brother’s latest is a big fat double IPA, clocking in at 8% alcohol and loaded with Simcoe and Azaaca hops. It’s hugely creamy but surprisingly a little bit sour, a mango-laced body countered by notes of grapefruit peel, piney hops, and a touch of white wine vinegar. Some baking spice gives the finish a lift, but there’s a whiff of a sour milk note throughout that ultimately put me off a bit.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: 2018 Hook or Crook Field Blend and Zinfandel

Hook or Crook is a “quiet little winery” in California’s Lodi region, where it produces a range of wines typical to the area — think zinfandel plus the usual Cali suspects — all at extremely reasonable prices. We received a pair of recent bottlings for review. 2018 Hook or Crook...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Drinkhacker’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide – Best Alcohol/Spirits for Christmas

Ready for Christmas? Ready for Christmas 2023, maybe? Our long day’s journey into night may have continued unabated this year, but we’re hopeful you’ve at least found some ability to get out of the house, maybe take a trip, and reconnect with friends and family this season. Naturally, you’re still...
DRINKS
temptalia.com

Rose Inc. Anemone Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush Review & Swatches

Rose Inc Anemone Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush ($18.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a brighter, medium orange-coral with warm undertones and fine, peachy-gold pearl throughout. It had a lightly pearlized, luminous sheen applied to bare skin and a slightly less noticeably dewy sheen when applied over bare skin (as it seemed to absorb the underlying base finish a bit).
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy