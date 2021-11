Kazu Ramen plans to open this winter at 1849 E. Williams Field Road, Ste. 105, Gilbert. The Japanese restaurant specializes in ramen dishes. https://kazuramen.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in Arizona and joined Community Impact Newspaper in July 2018 to launch the Gilbert edition. He is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he served as an instructional professional in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2005-19 and remains editorial adviser to The State Press, the university's independent student media outlet.

