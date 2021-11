America is a great country to live in. But a second passport is still a desirable thing for Americans. A majority wants to relocate to the EU, and Italy is among the choicest destinations. Countless Americans have Italian roots, and many choose to marry the citizens of Italy. But what if you do not fall in either category? Fortunately, you still have an option open because you can explore the Italian investor visa as your golden ticket to the country. If you want to know how it works, you can seek advice from the Bersani Law Firm specialists. Here are some key facts you must understand about this immigration option before going ahead.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO