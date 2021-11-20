Celebrate the joy of holiday art: Visit local art galleries for the most personal gifts

Friends of Clay on Main, including its co-op members, board members, volunteers and instructors are offering new and unique works of fine art and crafts during this holiday season. Stop by during business hours to peruse beautiful handcrafted jewelry and other wearables along with paintings, pottery,sculpture, holiday ornaments and more. The works offered for purchase span all three gallery spaces. You are sure to find something for the special someone(s) in your life at Clay on Main. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, or call 610-987-1273 for an appointment. Private parties are available upon request; bring a few friends and make it a BYOB shopping party. Masks are required.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO