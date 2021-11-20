ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Celebrate the joy of holiday art: Visit local art galleries for the most personal gifts

By Janelle Faignant Arts Correspondent
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking for something artsy to do, here’s a roundup of what’s happening in the area, in alphabetical order. “From Hands to Hearts” is on display through Jan. 30 — a new and festive collection of handcrafted work from BAG’s 30 member...

www.timesargus.com

Hamptons.com

The White Room Gallery: State Of The Art

ON View – November 11th – December 5th, 2021. 37,000 years ago, someone decided to adorn a rock and the first painting was born. Cut to 1508 when Michelangelo took on one challenging commission only to finish five years later with the Sistine Chapel masterpiece for which he was only paid in today’s market the equivalent of 78k. And then we have the Danish artist, Jens Haaning, who just gave the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark two blank canvases after being paid 84k to create two works of art. The two were titled “Take the Money and Run.”
VISUAL ART
Greensburg Daily News

'We Love Art' on display at gallery

GREENSBURG – Art on the Square gallery’s “We Love Art” is now featured at the only art gallery in Decatur County, and the artists there are trying a different approach to holiday gifting. The Daily News first wrote about the “We Love Art” campaign in September. Artists of all ages...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Ironton Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: Grayson art gallery calls for original works

Winning piece will be used for company’s greeting card. The Grayson Gallery & Art Center is inviting artists to submit original work for an exhibit called “Hope & Inclusion.”. The exhibit is sponsored by the Mountain Association of Eastern Kentucky which will also choose an artist or displayed piece for...
GRAYSON, KY
bctv.org

Holiday Art Gallery Now on View at Clay on Main

Friends of Clay on Main, including its co-op members, board members, volunteers and instructors are offering new and unique works of fine art and crafts during this holiday season. Stop by during business hours to peruse beautiful handcrafted jewelry and other wearables along with paintings, pottery,sculpture, holiday ornaments and more. The works offered for purchase span all three gallery spaces. You are sure to find something for the special someone(s) in your life at Clay on Main. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, or call 610-987-1273 for an appointment. Private parties are available upon request; bring a few friends and make it a BYOB shopping party. Masks are required.
VISUAL ART
Davis Enterprise

Pence Gallery: Whimsical and festive art steals the show

The Pence’s Holiday Market is our annual fine art and craft sale, and it’s open from Nov. 12 to Dec. 24 daily. Our volunteers are happy to put your gift in a colorful gift bag for you, free of charge. This year’s display is full of jewelry, scarves, ceramics and festive holiday items, all created by some of talented artists working in our region.
DAVIS, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LOCAL ARTISTS CELEBRATE HOLIDAYS AT NEW CROSSROADS ARTS CENTER IN WENTZVILLE

In celebration of the first holiday season for the new Crossroads Arts Center in Wentzville, the arts council is preparing a special “Artistic Holiday Gifts” exhibit starting on December 2 through December 30, 2021. The exhibit will take place in the arts center gallery located at 310 West Pearce Boulevard (lower level) and will feature a variety of works made by local artists. Items on display will include quilts, tapestries, paintings, greeting cards, woodwork, jewelry, and much more. All items are priced under $100 too, which is perfect for the gift-giving season. The center is open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 11 AM to 3PM. Various art classes and special events will be offered at different times throughout the month as well.
WENTZVILLE, MO
amisun.com

Island Gallery West art walk returns

HOLMES BEACH – After almost two years, Island Gallery West’s monthly art walk event returned on Nov. 12 to a large crowd of artists and art lovers ready to get back to a pre-COVID normal. Art lovers enjoyed a glass of wine as they relaxed in lawn chairs in the...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
culturemap.com

ArtSugar presents Mobile Art Gallery & Holiday Gift Truck

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. ArtSugar, the female-founded e-tailer pioneering art curation for the Instagram generation, debuts their mobile art gallery & holiday gift truck. Nine artists...
VISUAL ART
NBC4 Columbus

Unique Holiday and Gift Worthy Arts and Crafts

Do you have all of your Christmas shopping done yet? We’re guessing many of you emphatically said “no”, to which we say, great!. Because you can get a lot of it done at the upcoming ChristmasFair at the Ohio Expo Center. We’re bringing you all the details.
LIFESTYLE
WIVB

Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show celebrates 40 years

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we get ready for Thanksgiving this week, Lockport is already getting ready for Christmas. The Kenan Center held its annual Christmas village this weekend with vendors selling items from decorations to presents, and a lot more. Their “Letters to Santa” mailbox also opened for business.
LOCKPORT, NY
Denver Post

Littleton Fine Arts Guild presents Holiday Art & Gift Market

The Holiday Art & Gift Market presented by the Littleton Fine Arts Guild will feature unique gift idas created, this year, exclusively by member artists. The diversity of this wonderful group of artists is apparent in the vast array of giftables. The Market is located in the Depot Art Gallery located at 2069 W. Powers Ave. in Littleton. The Gallery is open Tues.-Sun. 11-4:00 PM.
LITTLETON, CO
Marin Independent Journal

Shop local pop-ups for an artful holiday

Shoppers looking for holiday gifts made by local artists will find a wide array of options at two upcoming pop-ups this season. The third annual pop-up Holiday Art Gallery at San Marin Plaza in Novato, organized by Novato oil painter Marne Jaye, will run from Nov. 24 through Dec. 12.
NOVATO, CA
erienewsnow.com

Glass Growers Gallery to Host Holiday Art Show Friday

A downtown Erie business is getting ready for its annual holiday show Friday evening. People will be able to meet local artists and check out their handmade items available for sale at Glass Growers Gallery. It is located right next to the Erie Art Museum on E. 5th St. Five...
ERIE, PA
coastalbreezenews.com

Join the Holiday Celebrations at the Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts is getting in the holiday spirit and wants to invite you to make our annual festivities part of your celebration. The Eighth Annual Festival of Trees will feature uniquely themed small trees decorated by organizations and members of our community. The Festival of Trees entries are then auctioned through a silent auction starting November 30, 2021 in the Lauritzen gallery. If you are looking for a little tree to add to your holiday décor, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
cityofglensfalls.com

Celebration Art Show

New exhibit featuring artwork in all media and a memorial exhibit for artist Betty O’Brien.
GLENS FALLS, NY
dailyutahchronicle.com

Walking through the Urban Arts Gallery, the Heart of SLC’s Art Scene

Whether you’re an artist or simply a spectator, the Urban Arts Gallery has something for everyone. From handmade jewelry to artful stickers to local artist paintings, the gallery houses a diverse selection of art by local artists. Artist and Community-Centered Gallery. Out of all of the art galleries I have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oakland Press

Anton Art Center’s Holiday Market serves up a feast of gifts

The 43rd Annual Holiday Market at the Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens opens Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 23, giving visitors more than a month to shop for gifts. It is nearly impossible to take in the vast selection of fine art, ceramics, textiles and jewelry and holiday pieces in one trip.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Arts Center to host annual holiday gift boutique

The Emporia Arts Center, is proud to host its annual “Art Gifts Holiday Boutique” in the Trusler Gallery and Glaser Art & Gift Store, 815 Commercial St. The holiday art sale will take place from Nov. 23 - Dec. 30. An Artists’ Open House will be held from 9 a.m....
EMPORIA, KS

