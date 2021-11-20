The real reason why Meghan went on Ellen

Meghan Markle has taped an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a teaser of their conversation was released Wednesday. It shows Meghan reminiscing about her life as a struggling actress, saying she used to drive an old Ford Explorer Sport with “a life of its own” with a broken driver’s door. Meghan said: “I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.” No word on whether Ellen, who is a friend and neighbor, will tackle Meghan over her admission to a U.K. court last week that she had “forgotten” about extensive briefing notes she compiled for the authors of the book Finding Freedom, whom she previously denied cooperating with.

