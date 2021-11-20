ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The real reason why Meghan went on Ellen

By Celia Walden
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wonder what Kim Kardashian would have said if Ellen DeGeneres had invited her onto her daytime chat show to eat tortilla chips “like a chipmunk” and “drink milk” from a baby bottle before a live studio audience? My guess is that it would have started with an ‘N’ and an...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Oprah
Person
Ellen Degeneres
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may be wealthy, successful and outspoken, yet she seems to spark an excessive amount of controversy with many of her actions. Find Out: How Rich Is the British...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N#The Court Of Appeal#Associated Newspapers#British#Middle Americans
Daily Beast

Meghan Markle Tells Ellen DeGeneres... Absolutely Nothing

Who was the royal racist? Why had Meghan Markle forgotten to tell a U.K. court that she said it was fine for her then-press chief to brief her sympathetic biographers? What is the current state of the relationships between royal family members?. At the end of today’s much-hyped edition of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Another Oprah Interview? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Upset The Royal Family Again

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not stop their footsteps from hurting the UK royal family. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe thinks that Prince Harry and Markle will sit down for another Hollywood-style interview in the coming months. In March 2021, Prince Harry and Markle reportedly upset the royal family following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Meghan Markle’s Surprise Appearance on Ellen Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's PDA-Filled Appearance. This surprising news is anything but a royal pain. For the first time since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle is making her daytime talk show appearance, all thanks to pal Ellen DeGeneres. The conversation, set to air Nov. 17, also makes her first major interview since her and Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah in March. In a sneak peek from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former Suits actress reflected on her time spent coming to the Warner Bros. lot for auditions. "I would park at gate three and scoot over," she recalled. "And the security guards at the gate would say ‘Break a leg.'"
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Meghan gives televised interview to The Ellen Show

The high-profile broadcast comes eight months after the former Suits star’s bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex has given a new TV interview – this time to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres released a trailer on her Twitter account, and said Meghan would be appearing on...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Meghan Markle Went on Ellen and Revealed How She’s Handling Baby Lili’s Teething

Surprise! Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recently filmed an interview on Ellen, which will air Thursday, November 18, but details about their conversation have already been revealed. In the segment, Markle chats with Ellen DeGeneres about life with Prince Harry in California and how they’re adjusting to being a family of four after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana in June. Markle says the baby girl has already started teething.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Markle to Appear on ‘Ellen’ Thursday

Meghan Markle has taped an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a teaser of their conversation was released Wednesday. It shows Meghan reminiscing about her life as a struggling actress, saying she used to drive an old Ford Explorer Sport with “a life of its own” with a broken driver’s door. Meghan said: “I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.” No word on whether Ellen, who is a friend and neighbor, will tackle Meghan over her admission to a U.K. court last week that she had “forgotten” about extensive briefing notes she compiled for the authors of the book Finding Freedom, whom she previously denied cooperating with.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Radiant Meghan Markle looks glamorous in white for Ellen interview

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday 18 November in her first televised interview since giving birth to Lilibet Diana - and how fabulous does she look in the preview?. Meghan looked radiant in a statement 'Silk Palm Leaf Baloon Sleeve' white blouse from...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy