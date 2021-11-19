ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The Columbus Circle Holiday Market Returns!

By Mike Mishkin
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Circle Holiday Market had to be put on pause last year due to the pandemic, but Urbanspace, the beloved annual event’s organizers, have announced its November 29 return!. Located at the southern entrance...

ilovetheupperwestside.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Holiday lights tour guide spreads cheer across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One can't help but sit back and admire the festival of lights at Columbus Commons this time of year. It's a sight that never gets old for Ohio State Graduate and Co-Founder of Columbus City Adventures Jeff LaFever. “This use to be the site of City Center...
OHIO STATE
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Holiday lights contest returns

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will again spearhead a “Light Up Clear Lake” holiday light and decoration challenge. Do you think your home or business has the best lights in Clear Lake or Ventura? Sign up by contacting the Chamber at 641-357-2159, or online at www.clearlakeiowa.com.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
WSYX ABC6

Christmas lights display returns to Columbus Commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holiday season officially kicked off in downtown Columbus Friday night with the turning on of the lights at Columbus Commons. The display features more than 400,000 LED lights. It's a free outdoor experience that makes Fridays in December a little extra special. There's free hot...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Circle#Bryant Park#Central Park#Art#Broadway#Food Drink#The Truffleist
srqmagazine.com

St. Armands Circle Announces Holiday SoirÃ©e 2021

St. Armands Circle Association announced the event dates for its upcoming 2021 Holiday Soirée series, where sleigh bells ring with a tropical twist. Holiday Soirée, a joint effort by the St. Armands Circle Association and St. Armands Business Improvement District, invites locals and tourists alike to immerse themselves and enjoy limited-time premier, weekly holiday events happening throughout the month of December for the whole family. Savor holiday shopping experiences on St. Armands circle's assortment of top-tier merchants. The Holiday Soirée will start Saturday, November 27th, and will include six different events such as:
CELEBRATIONS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Home For The Holidays Returns To Roberson

Roberson Museum and Science Center is lit up for the holiday season. The Home for the Holidays event kicked off on Thursday, with dozens of trees set up throughout the museum, and the gilded age mansion decorated with thousands of florals and lights. The event started over 60 years ago...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northcountynews.org

Holiday Happenings returns this weekend

It’s that time of year again – the Red Bud Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Happenings, which returns with events starting this weekend. From Nov. 20-27, numerous businesses in Red Bud will be hosting specials, vendors and crafts within their stores. Be sure to check the ads in this week’s paper for more information, as well as the Chamber’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/red.b.chamber ) for more on what those specials are!
RED BUD, IL
nny360.com

12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market set for Dec. 4, returns as in-person event

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will return to an in-person event, set to take place Dec. 4, as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited and encouraged to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WIBC.com

After Virtual Event Last Year, Circle of Lights Returns

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Circle of Lights is back, after a pandemic cancellation last year. Indianapolis still transformed the Soldiers and Sailors Monument into a gigantic Christmas tree last year, but without the thousands of spectators who traditionally fill Monument Circle to watch the lights flick on. The 59th annual ceremony is back this year, with musical performances starting at 6:30 p.m. and the lights going on just before 8:00.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sourcing Journal

Soorty’s SpaceD Showroom Gathers Denim Community in NYC

The denim community will soon have a new hub in New York. In December, Pakistani manufacturer Soorty is launching SpaceD, a showroom and creative space that encourages innovation, inspiration and interaction. To kick off this new office space, Soorty is hosting a week-long opening affair, gathering the denim world back in-person. “Like everybody else, we’ve missed being together with our denim friends, the people we share our common passion with,” said Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager – Amsterdam at Soorty. “The past year and a half has been hard—so much was lost, so much is learnt. While we can’t say it’s past, it’s an incredible joy to be even preparing for this get-together.” Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Tavern on the Green’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Tavern on the Green’s annual Christmas tree lighting will be taking place in the restaurant’s courtyard for the fifth year on Tuesday, November 30 at 6pm. The tree lighting will feature Tavern on the Green’s very own 20-foot Christmas tree, topped with more than 2,000 ornaments and 10,000 lights to light up the city skyline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Winter Beerfest returning Jan. 21-22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a year off due to COVID-19, the Columbus Winter Beerfest is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center on January 21-22. The two-night event will feature about 350 local, regional, and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries. The Columbus Winter Beerfest offers a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wildlights returns for 33rd year at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium hosts a specialized event for families. The sensory-friendly event Tuesday, Nov. 16, is for strolling and enjoying the light displays that are designed to meet the needs of those who may feel overwhelmed by a typical visit to Wildlights. Visitors to the event...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

SICSA offering pet portraits during Giving Tuesday fundraiser

DAYTON — SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will be raising money this Giving Tuesday with artwork of pets. The organization will be offering “Mediocre Pet Portraits” in exchange for donations. The fundraiser will take place virtually on Facebook. Anyone wanting to participate can do so by donating a minimum...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy