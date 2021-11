While the global market cap of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, investors are witnessing an unprecedented investment interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). If the crypto sector can be called dynamic, the NFT market can be considered to be on fire. Sales of NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021, up a staggering 700%+ from the previous quarter, while the total value of NFTs has rocketed to a new record high of $43 billion in October 2021.

