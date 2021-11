LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry J. Hopkins, a former Kentucky Congressman, has passed away at the age of 88. Hopkins was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served as a Kentucky state representative from 1972 through 1976. He went on to serve on the Kentucky Senate from 1976 to 1978. Hopkins later was elected to serve the state’s Sixth Congressional District and held that position from 1979 to 1993.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO