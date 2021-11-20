ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Friday Night Football Report: Five local teams eliminated in quarterfinal round of state playoffs

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
The 2021 high school football season ended for five local teams on Friday when Brossart, Newport Central Catholic, Scott, Covington Catholic and Ryle lost region finals in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. In the two closest games, Woodford County defeated CovCath, 28-14, in Class 5A and Russellville...

