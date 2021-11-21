ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

'A Jimmy Stewart Christmas' will offer an evening of classic monologues and holiday music

By Kelly Urban kurban@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adqt2_0d2XzQiP00
"A Jimmy Stewart Christmas" with Chris Collins and Tim Dabbs will be presented Dec. 10 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.  SUBMITTED ART

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The spirit of the season will be felt at this upcoming festive event.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present, “A Jimmy Stewart Christmas” with Chris Collins and Tim Dabbs, a holiday dinner-show, at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.

The event will feature monologues from Jimmy Stewart impersonator Chris Collins, along with the holiday musical enchantments of Tim Dabbs.

Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center, said it has been a long-awaited ambition of the arts center to provide a holiday performance for the community.

“The exceptional talents of Chris and Tim are something not to miss,” Godin said.

“Chris as the iconic Jimmy Stewart captivates you as you watch, while Tim’s original compositions and holiday classics resonate with the joy of the season as you hear his enchanting vocals. They are each impressive in their own right, but when collaborating, the two are dynamic.”

A catered dinner by Joey Del’s 2001 Catering will include a garden tossed salad with Italian dressing, breaded chicken, Gemelli pasta ala Olio with marinara sauce, Italian green beans and double chocolate cake.

In addition, wine will be available for purchase from Vin De Matrix Winery, of Rockwood.

“ ‘A Jimmy Stewart Christmas’ is a do not miss seasonal experience,” Godin said. “As Chris Collins always says, ‘It truly is a wonderful life.’ We hope to see you join us.”

Proceeds will benefit the arts center programming.

Reservations are required by Dec. 6.

Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers, and must be purchased in advance.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

Table sponsorships also are available.

To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.

ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

