Cranksgiving

Cranksgiving
 6 days ago

Part bicycle ride, part food drive. Riders will be provided a list of food items & tasked with...

www.traverseticker.com

Reporter

Cranksgiving bike ride helps stock up Keystone Opportunity Center food pantry

SOUDERTON — Stopping to help others takes longer, but the riders in the annual Scooter’s Cranksgiving Bike Ride/Food Drive don’t mind. “This is not a race. If you came here to win the Cranksgiving, you officially are a loser,” said Brian Goshow, one of the ride organizers, while giving instructions as about 175 bicyclists were getting ready to leave from Souderton Community Park Nov. 13.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Killeen Daily Herald

Cove organization provides Thanksgiving food to those in need

COPPERAS COVE — Homeless students and their families in Copperas Cove and Killeen school districts will have food for Thanksgiving thanks to an annual food basket giveaway organized by Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans of Copperas Cove. After acknowledging partners and members who went “above and beyond” to make this...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
blanknews.com

Two Bikes to Host Knoxville’s Third Annual Cranksgiving Fun Ride

Join Two Bikes on Saturday, November 20th 2021 as we celebrate the season of giving by hosting Knoxville’s third annual Cranksgiving! Cranksgiving is a national event that combines bike riding and giving back. This scavenger hunt/food drive will send teams of riders across the city to various grocery stores to collect food items to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Basically, it’s all about food for people in need and riding bikes with friends, new and old.
KNOXVILLE, TN
traverseticker.com

Toys for Tots Drop-off Events

Please stay in your car while dropping off a new, unwrapped toy. A limited number of Great Wolf Lodge water park passes will be distributed with toy donations. The passes will only be available while the supply of 1,500 passes lasts. Volunteers will be at Bill Marsh Auto, Fox Grand Traverse & the Great Wolf Lodge from 12-2pm. 933-0344.
CHARITIES
foxbaltimore.com

Bikers ride across Baltimore Saturday for 7th annual " Cranksgiving"

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bikers in Baltimore band together to help the city on Saturday for Bikemore's 7th Annual Cranksgiving. The event is a food drive on wheels, as participants gather food items from designated locations around the city, before donating them to either the Franciscan Center or Moveable Feast. Photojournalist...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Salvation Army Gives Out Thousands Of Meals To Chicagoans In Need This Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Thanksgiving is certainly different than last – when the pandemic raged without widespread vaccine availability, keeping many families separated. With a vaccine, we know more of you watching and reading were gathered with loved ones – but one thing hasn’t changed. There is still great need. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Thursday night, the Salvation Army took on its mission to address that need – with an effort to serve thousands of meals this holiday. Ludovia Edmond left the Salvation Army center with bags’ worth of food with rolls, yams, and turkey – enough for...
CHICAGO, IL
seattlebikeblog.com

Seattle Cranksgiving 2021 rides with Bike Works November 20

For Seattle’s 12 Annual Cranksgiving, let’s ride bikes together. Rather than the usual scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving 2021 will join up with the good folks at Bike Works Saturday, November 20, to collect donations for Rainier Valley Food Bank before going on a nice, long no-drop community bike ride to celebrate Major Taylor’s birthday.
SEATTLE, WA
KPLC TV

Food insecurities in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -As we prepare for a Thanksgiving feast. A growing number of people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to get enough to eat. Whether it’s related to natural disasters or due to the rising cost of basic needs, food insecurities remain a growing problem in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
traverseticker.com

Holiday Market Opening

Bring your holiday spirit & join the community at the Glen Arbor Town Hall for Christmas Caroling & the Lighting of the Tree at 6:15pm. Carols will be led by members of the Glen Lake Church team. The tree will be ceremonially lit by Leonard Thoreson. Warm up indoors & be the first to shop artisan goods. The market features a curated selection of locally made goods from 24 vendors. Masks required when indoors.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
News Enterprise

New brunch restaurant to open in E'town

Next spring, a new eatery is set open in Elizabethtown offering the full brunch experience, from specialty omelets and pancakes to bloody marys and mimosas. The Toasted Yolk, a brunch restaurant franchise founded in Houston, Texas, recently announced it has signed an area development agreement to open an Elizabethtown location.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WSLS

Community fridges offer free food for those who need help

You’ve probably seen a community library pop up, as they’re often spotted in different neighborhoods. They’re typically filled with used books that people in the neighborhood can take, as well as drop off books they are finished with. The same idea is used for a community fridge, which now exists...
CHARITIES
CBS Boston

What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe For Pets To Eat?

BOSTON (CBS) – Animal advocates are reminding pet owners to be careful this Thanksgiving as there are some holiday staples that can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Don’t let your pets have any stuffing as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which are all toxic to pets. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any cooked turkey bones, which can damage their digestive system. And if you’re giving your pet any turkey meat, make sure it’s a very small amount. A 5 oz. serving of dark meat for a small dog is the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a human. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends not allowing pets to have any turkey at all, saying that fatty foods are hard to digest. The organization also recommends not giving pie, desserts, or yeast dough to pets, and also suggests keeping trash where your pets can’t find it. As a holiday treat, the AVMA says people should instead make or buy Thanksgiving treats that are just for pets.
PETS
traverseticker.com

"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures, middle-aged women successfully bond & find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, starting at 2:00pm on Sundays & 7:30pm on all other days. (No performance on Thanksgiving.)
MOVIES
traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART

