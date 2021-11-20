ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Portfolio Prep - Portfolio Review

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Visual Arts Classroom, TC. For kids...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
VISUAL ART
hofstra.edu

Creating a Portfolio for Special Education Pre-Service Teachers

Stephen J. Hernandez, Assistant Professor, Specialized Programs in Education, has published The edTPA Assessment for Special Education Pre-Service Teachers: Creating a Successful Portfolio (Cambridge Scholars Publishing). This book is designed to assist the Special Education pre-service teacher plan and prepare a successful edTPA portfolio assessment. Creation of this portfolio requires...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
traverseticker.com

"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures, middle-aged women successfully bond & find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, starting at 2:00pm on Sundays & 7:30pm on all other days. (No performance on Thanksgiving.)
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
weandthecolor.com

Photography Portfolio InDesign Template by GraphicArtist

Download the perfect portfolio template to showcase your photographic work. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicArtist, this photography portfolio template comes with 24 customizable pages. As already mentioned, this Adobe InDesign is fully editable. You can replace all images and text sections with your own content in seconds. Please note, the photos shown in the preview are for display only and are not included in the downloaded file.
PHOTOGRAPHY
traverseticker.com

Book Sale

Held in the Library during the TAAG Craft Show. There will be books, DVDs, CDs & puzzles. 231-331-4318.
SHOPPING
traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "I'm A Turkey" by Jim Arnosky. Jim created a picture book from a catchy, spoken-word song that is a favorite in schools. This humorous song filled with factual information about turkeys is fun for Thanksgiving — & all year round.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
traverseticker.com

SwingShift and the Stars

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating this year for your donation. New this year… the virtual experience “Beyond the Competition” will allow you to watch, vote & donate to your favorite nonprofit from the comfort of your very own screen. Airing November 19-20 at 7pm & a 3pm matinee on Nov. 21.
CHARITIES
traverseticker.com

Maple City Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, & hope through their shared experience. This event is for Survivors of Suicide Loss only.
MAPLE CITY, MI
Variety

‘Really Love’ Review: A D.C. Couple Appreciate – and Create – Black Art

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms. For her debut feature, director Angel Kristi Williams doesn’t make it easy on her protagonists. And her deliberateness of vision, trust in story and clear-eyed empathy suggest she’s a...
ENTERTAINMENT
SPY

The 19 Best Daily Planners for Staying Organized This Year

In the age of smartphones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches, it’s tough to tell someone you missed an appointment simply because you forgot. With so many ways to schedule events and set reminders, it has never been easier to stay organized. Yet for so many of us, writing things down the old-fashioned way in a daily planner is still the best way to set milestones, achieve goals and remain on track. It’s also kind of therapeutic. Studies have shown that people retain information better when writing versus typing. That means writing down your flight info in addition to adding it to your...
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

We Finally Know The Venue For This Mesmerizing Immersive Monet Exhibit Coming To L.A.

Get tickets to Monet: The Immersive Experience and wander through a floor-to-ceiling world of Claude Monet’s stunning impressionist masterpieces. Experience the dream world of Claude Monet like never before at this incredible exhibit coming to 1345 N. Montebello Boulevard, Montebello, California. Monet: The Immersive Experience will take you on a mesmerizing, multisensory voyage into the life, techniques, influences and works of the great French impressionist. Get your tickets here and step into a breathtaking world of art.
MONTEBELLO, CA
traverseticker.com

50 Years In Focus

Have you ever given someone a gift that changed the trajectory of their life? John Russell’s girlfriend did. A half-century ago, when Russell was a mop-topped 19-year-old at Michigan State University, his girlfriend gave him a 35-millimeter camera for Christmas. At the time, Russell was studying to become a landscape architect.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

14th Annual Up North Media Traverse City Turkey Trot

Featuring a 5K Run/Walk & 5 Mile Flier. $25 for 5K; increases to $30 after first 200 people register. Price also increases after Sept. 30. $30 for 5 Mile Flier; price increases after Sept. 30. 8:45am start for 5 Mile Flier & 9am start for 5K.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Robb Report

15 Coffee Table Books That Will Make Anyone’s Living Room Look Better

Despite countless reports of its demise over the decades, the printed book is still alive and kicking. In fact, even in this era of e-readers and audiobooks, a Pew Research Center study found that the vast majority of American readers are still doing it the old fashioned way. And it’s because of this that books remain one of the go-to presents for the people on your gift list. Still, it can be hard to pick the right reading material for your friends and loved ones. Do you get them a first edition of a personal classic? Or perhaps something new from an award...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

