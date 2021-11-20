DOVER-FOXCROFT — A “Be Thankful It’s Back Ten Cent Book Sale will be at the Thompson Free Library, 186 East Main Street, Thursday, Nov. 18 from 1-6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Included in the sale are weeded and donated paperbacks and hardcovers, fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, audio books, DVDs, and puzzles. Please check the posting on the library door for updated masks and social distancing policies. Proceeds from this sale are for children’s programming.
