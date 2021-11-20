ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Journal

Wanda Bolzé Memorial Scholarship Book Sale slated for Dec. 1-2

The annual Wanda Bolzé Memorial Scholarship book sale at Somerset Community College (SCC) will be held Wednesday & Thursday, Dec. 1-2 on the SCC Somerset North Campus, located at 808 Monticello Street in Somerset. The sale will be set up in the Citizens National Bank Community Room of the Harold Rogers Student Commons from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SOMERSET, KY
thepress.net

Brentwood Library used book sale set for Nov. 13

A Friends of the Brentwood Library used book sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held in the library’s community room and will feature holiday books for children and adults, crafts and cookbooks. The sale will also offer mystery bags and puzzles for all ages.
BRENTWOOD, CA
ridgwayrecord.com

Ridgway Library Prepping for Shop Small Book Sale

The Ridgway Library will hold a “Shop Small Book Sale” on Saturday, November 27th in the library basement from 10 AM to 1 PM. Library director Rachel Keller detailed the preparation behind the upcoming event and how this could be one of the last opportunities for a book sale in the calendar year.
RIDGWAY, PA
inkfreenews.com

Santa’s Workshop And Book Sale At North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER — Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Friends of the Library Santa’s Workshop and Book Sale at North Webster Community Public Library. The two-day event takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. In...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
observer-me.com

Book sale at Thompson Free Library

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A “Be Thankful It’s Back Ten Cent Book Sale will be at the Thompson Free Library, 186 East Main Street, Thursday, Nov. 18 from 1-6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Included in the sale are weeded and donated paperbacks and hardcovers, fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, audio books, DVDs, and puzzles. Please check the posting on the library door for updated masks and social distancing policies. Proceeds from this sale are for children’s programming.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Middletown Press

Friends of the Milford Library to host holiday book sale

MILFORD — The Friends of the Milford Library (FOML) are offering a chance for people to get a jump on the gift-giving season with their December Holiday Book Sale on Dec. 4. The sale provides shoppers with a vast selection of pristine-condition books, all priced at $2 each. The Holiday...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Herald

Friends of Geneva Public Library hold book sale Dec. 3-5

Thousands of gently-used books will be available for purchase during the Friends of Geneva Public Library's Christmas Walk Book Sale Dec. 3-5 at Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St. The sale offers books in a variety of genres. There will be a preview time with $5 admission from 10...
GENEVA, IL
thesunpapers.com

Friends of the Moorestown Library Coffee Table Book and Media Sale

The Friends of the Moorestown Library will be holding a Coffee Table Book and Media Sale at the Moorestown Library on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beautiful and giftable coffee table books will be available for $5 each. CDs and DVDs will be available for $1.
williamsonhomepage.com

From children’s books to hardbacks, Friends of Williamson Library schedule another book sale

Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale Friday through Sunday at the main branch of Williamson County Public Library. Friends member preview for early shopping is Friday from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current members and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 single and $30 for family membership. A member roster is at the front door for entry.
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Friends of the Longmont Library book sale is Nov. 18-21

The Friends of the Longmont Library will host a book sale from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 to benefit the Longmont Public Library. The first day of the sale, Nov. 18, is for members only and will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Public book sales will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21. The sales will take place at the Longmont library, 409 Fourth Ave.
LONGMONT, CO
Herald & Review

Watch now: Readers fill their carts at Decatur library's used book sale

DECATUR — Walking through the tables of books with her cart full, Judy Snyder periodically checked her notebook filled with different titles and authors that she’s either read, collected or still needs to find. Watch now: Macon County kids begin rolling up sleeves for COVID vaccine. “This is what I...
DECATUR, IL
Crossville Chronicle

Choose from 15,000 titles at Blue Barn Book Sale

There are more than 15,000 titles to choose from at this year’s annual Wharton Association Book Sale. The sale, a benefit of the May Cravath Wharton Association, will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 13; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Blue Barn at Main St. and W. Lake Rd., just behind the new Uplands Wellness Center on W. Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
shorelinemedia.net

Library used book sale successful after two-year hiatus

It was bit of a different look, and at a different time, but the weekend’s used book sale at the Ludington Library appeared to be a success. On Saturday, used books were flying off the shelves, or in this case, out of boxes, as fast as librarians could replace them. The sale continued on Sunday, and it is usually hosted in the summer. It did not happen the past two summers, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale was held indoors in the West Shore Bank Room in the library.
LUDINGTON, MI
Red and Black

UGA Press showcases Southern history, poetry at discount book sale

Amid the sunny weather that held a slight November chill, the University of Georgia Press hosted a book sale in front of the Main Library from Nov. 9-10 in celebration of the month’s Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Students and faculty came by between classes to browse a wide variety of new and backlist books on display, with everything at 75% off.
ATHENS, GA
yoursun.com

Book sale at Shannon Staub library runs through Friday

NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library are hosting a “Fill-A-Bag for $5” sale at the used bookstore today through Friday, Nov. 20. Items featured in the sale include all donated hard and soft-cover books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and magazines. There will also be a special sale...
River Falls Journal

Letter: Thanks for support of book sale

On behalf of the River Falls branch of the American Association of University Women, we would like to thank River Falls and the surrounding communities for support of the annual book sale. It was a very successful endeavor resulting in scholarship funds for students at University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
RIVER FALLS, WI

