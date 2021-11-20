It was bit of a different look, and at a different time, but the weekend’s used book sale at the Ludington Library appeared to be a success. On Saturday, used books were flying off the shelves, or in this case, out of boxes, as fast as librarians could replace them. The sale continued on Sunday, and it is usually hosted in the summer. It did not happen the past two summers, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale was held indoors in the West Shore Bank Room in the library.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO