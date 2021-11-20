Toys for Tots Drop-off Events

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the Town’s massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, December 4th from 9am to 2pm (rain date is Sunday, December 5th). In partnership with the United States Marine Corps, the Town is collecting toys to help families impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through December 14th.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO