Toys for Tots Drop-off Events

When the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade is celebrated 6 pm on Dec. 11 at 4163 Shoal Line Blvd., the parade will feature brilliantly decorated boats that display and embody the Yuletide spirit. Two boats promise to carry some pretty precious cargo: toy donations for Toys For Tots Hernando County. “The parade will be open to the public and on top of the toys that our club collects, two of our lighted boats will carry the toy donations that people bring,” said club Commodore Patti Ames.
BENZIE COUNTY – Benzie County residents, local organizations and the United States Marine Corps are once again coming together to help those in need find gifts for their family members this Christmas. The Benzie County Toys for Tots program already has collection boxes out across Benzie County, according to Marilou...
Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to thousands of children in the Adams-Hanover area each year. Last year, the Adams-Hanover chapter delivered more than 10,000 toys to 3,330 children. This year, requests have increased and the program is looking to increase donations by 15 to 20 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator.
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the Town’s massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, December 4th from 9am to 2pm (rain date is Sunday, December 5th). In partnership with the United States Marine Corps, the Town is collecting toys to help families impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through December 14th.
Mayor Bill Bazzi, Branch Librarian Carolyn Smith, Marketing Librarian Jill Wioskowski, and some furry John F. Kennedy Library residents recently kick-started the U.S. Marine Reserve Toys For Tots campaign. There are collection sites for new, unwrapped toys – not stuffed animals – near both libraries’ circulation desks until December 18.
The Veterans Association at KCC is hosting a toy drive for Toys For Tots from Nov. 15 - Dec. 15. Toys must be new and unwrapped, for ages up to 12, and must not be realistic-looking weapons or gifts with food. Any questions please contact Jason Rodriguez at jrodriguez@kcc.edu or...
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is partnering with the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation by placing toy collection boxes at the hospital’s main entrance, the Iroquois Regional Health Center and clinics in Watseka, Milford, Gilman and Kentland. Toys for Tots is an international nonprofit organization. New items such as books...
Spring Hill, Florida (November 11, 2020) – Terlep Chiropractic will hold a community appreciation day to benefit Toys for Tots on Saturday, December 4, from 10 am to 1 pm at its practice location at 8466 Northcliffe Boulevard, Spring Hill, Florida 34606. The public is invited to bring an unwrapped...
With the goal of helping to make Christmas bright for area children and youth who might not otherwise have a good holiday, The Marine Corps League of Surry County, Detachment #1322, Toys for Tots campaign is underway. Throughout the county, the group has scattered the familiar white Toys for Tots...
With the holiday season almost upon us, people are looking for ways to give back to the community. Binghamton's local music community finds ways to do what they love, which is playing music, while also giving back as well. Santa-Jam presented by Music City is a one-day music festival that...
To ensure that the magic of Christmas shines through for every child this holiday season, the Eastex Detachment Marine Corps League kicked off its annual Toys for Tots holiday toy drive at Conroe’s Montgomery County Memorial Library System Central Library Friday morning. According to toysfortots.org, the national Toys for Tots...
Last year in Chautauqua County, toys were given to a record 4,365 children – about 1,000 children more than in the previous year. Organizers said they expect the need could be even greater this year. A drive-through toy donation event will take place from noon to 2pm, Saturday, November 27th...
The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through the GraceWorks Ministries Manger program. The event will run through Monday, Dec. 13. Donations will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any of the four Brentwood Fire and Rescue stations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center, the Brentwood Police Department or Brentwood City Hall.
Last year the local Toys for Kids and Toys for Tots programs gave toys to more than 675 area kids from approximately 285 families. Registration for this year's program only opened last month and it already has at least 27 applications, said program coordinator Grant Haugen. "It's a positive program...
“It’s the season of giving! This year, all three of Irmo Fire District’s Fire Stations will serve as drop-off locations for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation! You may drop off new, unwrapped toy donations throughout the entire month of November to the following stations:. Headquarters Station- 6017 St. Andrews...
If you'd like to receive a toy from the 2021 Toys for Tots campaign, time is running out to sign up. Here are the deadlines to sign up in West Michigan:. Visit www.toysfortots.org to register in your county. Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new,...
Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots to families in need this holiday season! Registration Dates Monday, Nov. 15: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh) Tuesday, Nov. 16: 4:30–6 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh) Registration Requirements Register children from newborn to 13 […]
Our full scale Toys for Tots Drive begins this Thursday! After hosting an online toy drive last year for children in need in western Massachusetts, we are excited to welcome you back to our studios to collect gifts in person!
Marines, volunteers and Dunkin’ employees got to spend a whopping $25,000 on toys Tuesday morning. This is the annual shopping spree for Toys for Tots. The franchise owners donate the money to buy toys for children in our region. You can donate toys at any Dunkin’ location.
The City of Geneva is looking to put smiles on children's faces during the holidays by participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys For Tots program. The community is invited to drop off new, unwrapped gifts at two City locations outside the entrance of the City Hall Building Division, 109 James St.; and the vestibule at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St. The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 10.
