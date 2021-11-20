Downtown TC Light Parade, Santa's Arrival & Tree Lighting

It’s the most wonderful time of ... well, you know. Here’s a look at events across the Tampa Bay area that will be making spirits bright this holiday season. Enchant Christmas: Tropicana Field is transformed into a winter wonderland with a Christmas light maze and village, ice skating trail, an artisan market, visits with Santa and a hunt for gifts taken by a mischievous elf. $35, $32 seniors/military, $25 ages 3-17, 2 and younger free. Opens Nov. 26. Hours and dates vary. Through Jan. 2. Check enchantchristmas.com. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 315-558-2623.
