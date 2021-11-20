Downtown TC Light Parade, Santa's Arrival & Tree Lighting

Napa’s symbol of holiday cheer has emerged from a season in the dark. Counting down from 10 seconds, hundreds of spectators cheered on the illumination of a 29-foot-tall fir at Veterans Memorial Park at the culmination of the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday evening. The display of gaily hued nighttime lights is adorning downtown Napa for the first time since late 2019, after nearly all of last year’s holiday ceremonies were canceled due to shelter-at-home restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

NAPA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO