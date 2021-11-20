ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Downtown TC Light Parade, Santa's Arrival & Tree Lighting

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Enjoy Santa Claus, carolers, thousands of lights, & a merry celebration....

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

Napa's Christmastime kickoff returns to downtown with tree lighting at Veterans Park

Napa’s symbol of holiday cheer has emerged from a season in the dark. Counting down from 10 seconds, hundreds of spectators cheered on the illumination of a 29-foot-tall fir at Veterans Memorial Park at the culmination of the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday evening. The display of gaily hued nighttime lights is adorning downtown Napa for the first time since late 2019, after nearly all of last year’s holiday ceremonies were canceled due to shelter-at-home restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
NAPA, CA
wglr.com

Edgerton holiday parade and tree lighting to proceed as planned

EDGERTON, Wis. – The Edgerton holiday parade and tree lighting will proceed as planned, organizers said Wednesday. The parade, scheduled for Saturday, comes less than a week after an SUV plowed into paradegoers in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring at least 40 more. In a statement to News 3...
EDGERTON, WI
princetonherald.com

City, chamber welcome Christmas with parade, tree lighting

Last year, the Grinch stole Christmas, but Mickey Mouse and Santa are teaming up to bring back Christmas cheer. Princeton’s annual tree lighting and Christmas parade takes place Dec. 4 with the celebrations running from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The parade’s theme this year is Mickey and friends, and is put on by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce.
PRINCETON, TX
traverseticker.com

Holiday Trail Celebration

5-5:30pm: First Light Celebration with Santa, who will make his way through the resort core from Kinlochen to the Crystal Center on a Horse Drawn Surrey. He'll help light Crystal Mountain's holiday tree at 5:30pm. 5:30-9pm: Holiday Trail Stops.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Tree#Cass Front#Santa
traverseticker.com

Light Up Cedar

Some of Santa's reindeer will be making a special appearance at this event at about 5:30pm, followed by the holiday street illumination at 6pm. Santa himself will arrive to light the community tree at 6:30pm.
CEDAR, MI
WOLF

Annual tree lighting and firework show in Downtown Scranton

Scranton (WOLF) — Downtown Scranton was filled with people to watch the annual lighting of the Scranton Times building. “My favorite part is really just being here with my family seeing all of my cousins and everything it is really pretty to watch with all of them," Cate Deiune. “It...
SCRANTON, PA
zip06.com

Branford Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting Nov. 27

Even the Grinch loves Branford’s Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, coming to town this Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade steps off from Branford High School at 6:30 p.m. on its way to Main Street, with a turn onto Town Hall Drive for lighting of the town tree on the Branford Green at 7:15 p.m. Viewers encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help fill shopping carts gathering donations for Branford Food Pantry. Rain date (tree lighting only) is Sunday, Nov. 28. For more information, call Branford Parks and Recreation at 203-488-8304.
BRANFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
sent-trib.com

Christmas in the village: Pemberville plans tree lighting, parade

PEMBERVILLE — The village hosts its annual Christmas in the Village on Saturday and Sunday. Festivities are scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Pemberville’s eighth annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be the grand finale event, stepping off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Following the parade will be the tree lighting at Mason Park with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Where to find Tampa Bay light displays, tree lightings and holiday parades

It’s the most wonderful time of ... well, you know. Here’s a look at events across the Tampa Bay area that will be making spirits bright this holiday season. Enchant Christmas: Tropicana Field is transformed into a winter wonderland with a Christmas light maze and village, ice skating trail, an artisan market, visits with Santa and a hunt for gifts taken by a mischievous elf. $35, $32 seniors/military, $25 ages 3-17, 2 and younger free. Opens Nov. 26. Hours and dates vary. Through Jan. 2. Check enchantchristmas.com. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 315-558-2623.
TAMPA, FL
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana rings in holidays with downtown tree lighting

The City of Corsicana hosted its annual Christmas tree lightning Friday with evening of events in downtown Corsicana. Family activities included a visit and photo op with Santa, iceless skating, trackless trains, horse and carriage rides, face painting and a balloon artist. Live music by Courtney Prater and the Sidetracks...
CORSICANA, TX
Beacon

Lakeside’s Christmas includes Santa, tree lighting, train rides, movies, buffet

Join Lakeside this holiday season and celebrate “A Lakeside Christmas” on Friday through Saturday, Dec. 3-4. This action-packed Christmas weekend includes children’s activities, a tree lighting ceremony, carolers, choirs, train rides, movies in Orchestra Hall, holiday shopping and dining. Admission and parking are free. Friday, Dec. 3. 5 p.m. Trivia...
LIFESTYLE
ravallirepublic.com

Christmas tree lighting returns to Hamilton’s downtown Friday

After a year’s hiatus, Hamilton’s annual Christmas lighting celebration will officially kick off the holiday season Friday with song, Santa and miniature horses dressed as elves. “We did a virtual lighting last year in a scaled-back version of what we’re all used to seeing,” said Hamilton Downtown Association executive director...
HAMILTON, MT
Citizen Online

Auburn's Holiday Parade, tree lighting return this weekend

The COVID-19 pandemic kept Santa's sleigh off Genesee Street last year, but he and Mrs. Claus will be back for the city of Auburn's 34th annual Holiday Parade and tree lighting this Saturday. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and travel from the corner of East...
AUBURN, NY
Galveston.com

It's Tree Lighting Weekend

The island’s holiday celebrations kicked off last weekend when Santa Claus parachuted down to Moody Gardens from the North Pole for the start of Holiday in the Gardens. This weekend the island will light two Christmas Trees, host Artwalk, send kids to the North Pole aboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™, and a Miracle Bar will be serving holiday cocktails. Here’s the details:
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Celebrate the Holiday tree lighting in downtown Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The City of Galveston is having its holiday tree lighting this weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Saengerfest Park on corner of the Strand and 23rd Street. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown will oversee the lighting and members of the Galveston police and fire departments...
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy