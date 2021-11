Democrats' $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act could soon become law — bringing a host of tax reforms with it. The massive social safety net expansion is currently in the Senate, where it is expected to receive revisions before potentially being sent to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. It includes provisions on areas ranging from universal pre-K to bolstering of the Affordable Care Act, and its tax reforms are designed to help finance the bill.

