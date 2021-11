If you know any doctors—we mean, know them well—you know the deep, dark secret hiding under their lab coats: They're human. "Doctors are not really known to take care of themselves as much as they should!" admits Dr. Thomas Jeneby, a plastic surgeon from Texas. "But there are some perks!" One perk is that they know how to be healthy—better than anyone—whether they live that way or not. Which is why we asked the experts what you should do to live longer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO