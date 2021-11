Listen to “Success in Seattle” on Spreaker. The Avalanche went into Seattle for their first ever matchup against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena and scored seven goals. Aarif and JJ break down the decision to not start Philipp Grubauer against his former team only to have him enter the game and surrender three goals. The guys also shout out a number of Avs players for strong individual performances, including Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Cale Makar. The show ends with a preview of Monday’s home game against the Ottawa Senators. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO