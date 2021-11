Program will prepare local workforce for in-demand jobs. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO, with Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center, OCM BOCES and Onondaga Community College, are aligning with local employers to connect untapped talent in the City of Syracuse to several Syracuse Surge-led workforce training and advancement programs. The programs are intended to create pathways to in-demand, local careers in high-tech manufacturing. Programs include Electrical Mechanical Technician and Surge Advanced Manufacturing, each with opportunities for training, career exploration and networking, as well as connections to employers.

