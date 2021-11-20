ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Witherite Law Group, Fiesta, And Ft. Worth ISD Joined Together To Feed More Than 1,000 Dallas-Ft. Worth Families For Thanksgiving

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 Families are faced with unprecedented economic hardships, including a health crisis due to the global pandemic, food insecurity and a lack of food supplies overall, this holiday season. Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Fiesta, and Ft. Worth ISD Family Acton Center joined together to address these hardships by giving away 1,000 turkeys to Dallas-Ft. Worth families in need for Thanksgiving.

Though the event started at 9 a.m., families from across the metroplex began to gather as early as 6 a.m. at the Fiesta Store located at 4245 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth. Tickets for turkeys were provided on a first-come, first-serve basis until all were distributed. The event was free, open to the community and registration was not required.

"Nearly four million Texans experience food insecurity every day. Add to that a health crisis, unemployment and supply chain issues that make it difficult to get food and basic supplies, and you have a situation that leaves many individuals completely defeated and depleted," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "We're here today to help ease some of this burden so that people can have the food they need for the holiday."

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that resulted, the demand for community-based assistance has been even greater. Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to helping serve the community, particularly when the need is so apparent.

To date, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have distributed more than 13,000 turkeys in the communities they serve. In addition to the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will also conduct a holiday coat drive in partnership with Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center on December 11.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

