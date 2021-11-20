ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Active COVID-19 Cases Tick Back Up in W.Va.

Intelligencer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — Both the more potent delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the waning benefits of the initial vaccinations have kept deaths from the virus high in West Virginia, state officials said Friday. That makes getting vaccinated — and those who are vaccinated getting a booster shot —...

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 1

