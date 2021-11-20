When You Feel Stuck

Almost everyone has one of those moments they can't forgive themselves for. You know the ones: They randomly resurface in your mind, tormenting you. The time you said an unkind thing about your best friend and they were standing right behind you. The time you turned in work riddled with mistakes to your boss. The time you yelled at your kid just because you were having a tough day. Or maybe you cheated on someone, or lied, or stole. If the memories of these actions are taunting you, popping up at inopportune times, and reminding you of your shortcomings—whether or not the thing you did was truly bad—you haven't forgiven yourself yet. And no matter what it is you did, you should.

