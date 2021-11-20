ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

When You Feel Stuck

guideposts.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus replied, “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

Where and When Do You Feel Unsteady on Steps and Stairs? (VIDEO)

Do you have trouble with steps or kerbs? Do you sometimes feel unsteady coming down the stairs? Would you like to feel stronger, steadier or more confident on any steps or stairs (even when you’re out and about)?. If you’ve answered yes to one or more of these, don’t worry,...
HEALTH
guideposts.org

Walk to Jesus

“It’s important to keep your mother active between my home visits,” my mom’s home health nurse told me. “She needs to walk even if it’s just across the room.”. Pulling her wheelchair behind us just in case she got too tired for the next step, I helped Mom take her short afternoon walks across the living room and back. Holding tightly to her walker, Mom looked down at her feet the whole time as though willing them to move. She grew more and more frustrated with each step she attempted and often failed.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

You Complete Me

May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.—Ephesians 3:19 (NLT) Whenever you feel like you are running on empty, turn to this verse and let...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

From Stressed to Blessed

Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?—Matthew 6:25 (NIV) On stressful days you might feel as if no one understands what...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
powerofpositivity.com

15 Inspiring Affirmations to Help When You’re Feeling Sadness

It’s okay to feel sad, but you can’t let it control your life. When you feel overwhelmed with sadness, you must find a way to get some relief. These inspiring affirmations can make all the difference in finding peace and happiness in your life again. While you can choose how...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Real Simple

4 Ways to Forgive Yourself, Even When It Feels Impossible

Almost everyone has one of those moments they can't forgive themselves for. You know the ones: They randomly resurface in your mind, tormenting you. The time you said an unkind thing about your best friend and they were standing right behind you. The time you turned in work riddled with mistakes to your boss. The time you yelled at your kid just because you were having a tough day. Or maybe you cheated on someone, or lied, or stole. If the memories of these actions are taunting you, popping up at inopportune times, and reminding you of your shortcomings—whether or not the thing you did was truly bad—you haven't forgiven yourself yet. And no matter what it is you did, you should.
MENTAL HEALTH
M. Brown

What Happens When You Feel Joy for Other People’s Success Instead of Bitterness

We all want to feel good about our accomplishments. We all want to feel pride and a sense of satisfaction in the things we work hard for in life. Unfortunately, we can’t all be succeeding at exactly the same time. As a writer, I know this all too well. There may be days when you simply miss the mark, whether it’s with your job, school work, relationships, or inspiration for a project that’s meaningful to you.
guideposts.org

You Belong

When you believe in God you become part of His family—connected to every other believer. Your relationships with others help carve out your purpose. You are called to be an instrument of God by sharing His love with others. Today's Prayer:. Dear Lord, thank You for my family of faith...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
guideposts.org

How Gratitude Can Help You Move on from Heartbreak

Life rarely goes according to plan. Several months ago I purchased airline tickets to go home and surprise my mother for Thanksgiving. I wanted to celebrate her birthday and spend time with family for a couple of weeks. But heartbreakingly, Mom recently became ill and passed away. Instead of going home for the holidays, I went to say goodbye.
SOCIETY
hiremymom.com

Feeling stuck? Practice Gratitude to Love More and Feel Better

As Thanksgiving rapidly approaches, you are likely counting your blessings. Maybe you’ve even participated in a social media gratefulness challenge and spent the entire month listing all the ways you are grateful. But, as a mom who works from home, you may also be counting your tasks. You could be...
LIFESTYLE
guideposts.org

How the Bible and ‘Abide’ Can Help You Sleep

We are a sleep-deprived nation. Up to half of all Americans report having times they find it difficult to do one of the most natural things on God’s green earth—sleep. We may be the only species to have ever suffered this deprivation. Does your cat have trouble sleeping? Your dog? Not mine. I’m looking at her now…and envying her.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Start with Praise

“I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.”—Jeremiah 31:3 (NIV) Try this powerful prayer technique: Begin your prayer time with praise. Praise God for His glory and mercy and His ability to redeem every situation and convert challenges into positive growth. Then confess your wrongdoings and bring your requests to Him.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Lifehacker

How to Feel Your Feelings (and Why You Should)

Feeling our feelings—contrary to long-held popular opinion that it is somehow weak—is remarkably hard work. Which is why we engage in frequent avoidance techniques so we don’t have to feel them: drinking, binge-eating, gambling, and staying excessively busy, to name a few. But as it turns out, learning how to feel (and not just think about or bury) our feelings is crucial to our development, and to achieving what’s most important to us.
HEALTH
guideposts.org

What Prayer Can Do: Healing Our Divisions

“Promise me you won’t bring up politics,” I said to my husband, Don, as we left for Christmas dinner at my sister’s. “I’ve already promised!” Don said. For most of our marriage, Don and I had been on the same page politically. But lately we weren’t even in the same book, and Don never missed a chance to voice his opinions. I knew it wasn’t just Don and me with this problem. The whole country seemed spoiling for a fight.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Happy Thanksgiving

Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”—John 6:35 (NIV) Today as you celebrate Thanksgiving and reflect on your blessings, remember to include the greatest gift of all—Jesus. Thank Him for nurturing your spirit, providing for your needs and fulfilling your desires. Thank Him for His mercy and His grace.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Prayer Power: Start Your Day Off Right

The past few years have been filled with change for my wife and me. The sale of our long-time home. A move across the country. Settling into a new home in a new climate and community, along with new jobs and, of course, some pandemic-related adjustments. Times like these are...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Keeping the Faith: Navigating a Spiritual Winter

I’m not a fan of winter. There are things I appreciate: the holidays, cozying up with a mug of hot tea, the beauty of a blanket of snow covering the ground. Still, I get sad when the days get shorter and the darkness of the season sets in. We will...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Spirit Lifting: Bringing Our Brokenness to Him at Christmas

“Glory to God in highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased.”—LUKE 2:14 (NLT) During the Christmas season, I hang a marquee sign across our carport that lights up the word PEACE. This year when I turned it on, it read ACE. I have another sign next to our fireplace that reads JOY, but the J was out, leaving us with only OY. So I decided to buy some new lighting that spelled out HOPE. The letters arrived yesterday. No H. Just OPE.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

A Divine Dream of Her Departed Husband

It was past midnight. I’d been lying in the dark for half an hour, unable to sleep. My mind was on my late husband, Hardy. I squeezed my eyes shut. God, please give me some kind of sign that Hardy is okay. Hardy’s passing had been so traumatic that, six...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy