Congress & Courts

Sen. Manchin Stands Against Overreach

 6 days ago

Sen. Joe Manchin’s recent comments objecting to a Biden administration proposal that would require banks to report their customers’ aggregate account information to the Internal Revenue Service were well received by community bankers and consumers across West Virginia. With the proposal polling badly among voters and eliciting vociferous consumer opposition, Manchin,...

TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
West Virginia State
Rep. McKinley Looks Past Partisan Political Drama

WHEELING — U.S. Congressman David McKinley highlighted the many blessings for which West Virginians should be thankful, adding that he has no doubt his controversial vote in support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill was the right thing to do. “Over 11 years of being in Congress — being your representative,...
WHEELING, WV
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Rep. David McKinley: ‘No Qualms’ Over Infrastructure Vote

CHARLESTON — Despite his vote Friday against the $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill, Rep. David McKinley is still taking heat for being one of 13 Republicans in the House of Representatives to help pass a hard infrastructure bill. But McKinley believes most of the vocal voices upset with his...
CHARLESTON, WV
Sen. Manchin introduces Outdoor Recreation Act

WASHINGTON — Federal legislation that could boost and improve opportunities for outdoor recreation – one of them southern West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail – has been introduced in Congress, one of West Virginia’s senators announced this week. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
U.S. Sen. Manchin looking ‘favorably’ on Fed’s Powell renomination

(Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is looking favorably at the prospect of Jerome Powell being renominated as Federal Reserve chair, though he has not made a decision on whether to support him or not, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Manchin’s remarks were earlier reported by The Hill. Democratic President Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Democratic#Americans
Sen. Bob Casey Predicts Neighboring Sen. Joe Manchin Will Be On Board To Pass Build Back Better Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sens. Manchin and Capito see new broadband technology in Kingwood

KINGWOOD — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say West Virginia can build broadband infrastructure from the recent $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress, and on Tuesday, UScellular pitched an idea to them on how to do that. The two senators met with UScellular President and CEO...
KINGWOOD, WV
Letter: Biden mandates are extreme overreach

In the last few weeks, we have seen the alarming measures the Biden administration is willing to take to interfere with the rights of states, businesses, and individuals to make decisions about their health and the health of their employees. The president’s executive order, as well as the subsequent OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) vaccine mandates, are an extreme overreach of unprecedented power. When we convened the 2021 special session last week, addressing this overreach was a major goal for Republicans. We spent weeks getting input from citizens, businesses and the health care industry to put together a bill that would protect our citizens, while also ensuring we didn’t put businesses and hospitals in a catch-22. As prime sponsor of the bill, I feel it’s important for the public to understand what it does and does not do, and the reasoning behind it.
U.S. POLITICS
Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

