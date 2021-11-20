Sen. Manchin Stands Against Overreach

In the last few weeks, we have seen the alarming measures the Biden administration is willing to take to interfere with the rights of states, businesses, and individuals to make decisions about their health and the health of their employees. The president’s executive order, as well as the subsequent OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) vaccine mandates, are an extreme overreach of unprecedented power. When we convened the 2021 special session last week, addressing this overreach was a major goal for Republicans. We spent weeks getting input from citizens, businesses and the health care industry to put together a bill that would protect our citizens, while also ensuring we didn’t put businesses and hospitals in a catch-22. As prime sponsor of the bill, I feel it’s important for the public to understand what it does and does not do, and the reasoning behind it.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO