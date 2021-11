Before finding his way to the new Hand Up VetLink Veteran Service Center, Terry Dodson wasn’t sure how, or if, he’d get back on his feet. The 73-year-old said he was sleeping in a tent near Byrd Park, locked out of his bank account and without the documentation he needed to apply for federal housing and benefit programs he is entitled to after his four years of service in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO