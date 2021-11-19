ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all US adults

elpasoinc.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19...

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Boosters#Ap#The Associated Press
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of This New COVID Variant

News just broke of a new coronavirus mutation—called B.1.1.529—originating from South Africa and spreading "quickly." Experts say it has a "very unusual constellation of mutations" and that "this variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta," according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, who spoke with the New York Times. As a result, the U.S. stock market tumbled and countries in Europe and elsewhere have instituted travel bans. Is this new variant going to start a whole new surge—and how can you stay safe? Read on for 5 things you need to know about this mutation, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ashish Jha—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy