FT Weekend: The art of conversation, with Ruby Wax

Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFT Weekend is a weekly Saturday show that brings the best of our Life & Arts journalism into audio form. You can follow it on its own feed at 'FT Weekend'. This week, we talk about conversation. Columnist Enuma Okoro explores what makes certain conversations feel...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Financial Times

FT Weekend: How to live forever

FT Weekend is a weekly Saturday show that brings the best of our weekend journalism into audio form, with everything from culture and food and the arts, to nuanced questions and big ideas. In this episode, we ask the question: what does it mean to defy death? Rock climber Leo Houlding tells us about his terrifying family holidays, scaling vertical cliff-faces with his two young kids. We also explore radical life extension with science writer Anjana Ahuja. How close are we scientifically to extending the human lifespan to 150 or 200? What are the implications when we get there? And do we really want to live forever? PLUS: inside the luxury life extension market, with How to Spend it writer Tiffanie Darke.
Financial Times

FT Weekend Quiz solutions

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

ZviDance premieres ‘The Art of Fugue’ this weekend at New York Live Arts

Founded by Israeli-born New York-based Artistic Director Zvi Gotheiner in 1989, ZviDance – a collaborative alliance among artists dedicated to creating a vision of community through its inter-disciplinary process and format – presents the premiere of The Art of Fugue at New York Live Arts, with performances through Sunday, November 14. Johann Sebastian Bach’s eponymous musical work serves as the point of departure for the 55-minute multimedia dance drama, choreographed by Gotheiner and exploring the complexity of the 18th-century original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
piedmontexedra.com

Art, travel talk on tap at PCA this weekend

Michael Stehr art exhibit, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. In his newest exhibit, local artist Michael Stehr presents The Other Side of the Fence: Considering Green and the Power of Color. The exhibition includes 30 new paintings in which the color green has an important role in the impact of the painting. Paintings from prior shows also will be exhibited. Art is available for purchase. The gallery will be open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until November 21.
culturemap.com

_OFCOLOR presents Latino Art Weekend

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. _OFCOLOR, an emerging artists coalition that provides resources and cultivates visibility to creatives of color across Austin, will host the inaugural Latino Art Weekend. With dedicated spaces across Austin, the four-day cultural celebration will feature the art and music from local Latino creatives. The goal of this event is to authentically amplify Latino voices within the community and advance support for Austin artists.
VISUAL ART
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art: A Conversation With Erin Shirreff

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute presents a live conversation between Montreal-based artist Erin Shirreff and Robert Wiesenberger, the Clark's associate curator of contemporary projects, about the many connections between her photography, video, and sculpture. This free event will be held in the Clark's auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 16...
laduenews.com

Grafica's 3rd Thursday Artful Conversation

On the 3rd Thursday of every month Grafica hosts Artful Conversion from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. On Nov. 18 Anna Lum will read from her book of poetry - "Even the Celery Flies". The cover artist, Lynnie McElwee will also be present along with other contributors to the book. Wine and conversation in a casual setting. Join us!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Westword

Art Attack: Gallery Events in Denver This Weekend

The holiday season has arrived in the galleries, as small-works shows and member exhibitions unpack at co-ops, art centers and studios. Among the gifts: Union Hall lets loose a challenging show by Cherish Marquez, while K Contemporary ends the year with equal shares of beauty and irony, courtesy of Ángel Ricardo Ríos and Shawn Huckins. Go out and explore!
DENVER, CO
Red and Black

Weekend preview: Piano recital, art markets and more

Price: $3-$20 What: Browse handmade items from various vendors to celebrate the holidays. What: Attend a film screening of piano works. What: Enjoy the late-’80s band Drivin’ N Cryin’. Where: The Southern Brewing Company. When: 8 p.m. Price: $20-$25 What: Art students will sell their artwork. Where: Lamar Dodd School...
THEATER & DANCE
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Attend a glass art exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum

Before heading out of the District for Thanksgiving break, set aside time this weekend to experience D.C.’s bustling art scene and nightlife. Witness the opening of DowntownDC’s holiday market on Friday, watch a performance by a world-renowned choreographer at the Kennedy Center on Saturday and attend a textile art exhibit featuring women creators at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on Sunday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Financial Times

FT Weekend Quiz: Bob Marley, bitter almonds and King Charles I

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier. Which Bob Marley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Wine Women Wearable Art weekend welcomed

The eighth annual Wine Women Wearable Art and More Show, founded by Arenas Valley artist and musician Melanie Zipin, was held this weekend at Whiskey Creek Zócalo in Arenas Valley. Several of Grant County’s finest female artisans banded together to display their pieces for the two-day show, which included an invitation-only event Saturday and a public event Sunday.
SILVER CITY, NM
wgnsradio.com

The Weekend's ART STUDIO TOUR Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) A touch of cabin fever and the thought of getting one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts brought large numbers of enthusiasts out to the 28th Annual Art Studio Tour this past Saturday and Sunday (11/20-21-2021). One artist told WGNS that it was more traffic than they had seen in years. Another noted...
iheart.com

Art With Me Debuts in Miami this Thanksgiving Weekend

Art With Me international art, music, and cultural festival, born on the beautiful beaches of Tulum, Mexico comes to Miami's Virginia Key Beach Park November 26th through 28th. Art with Me Miami is a fully immersive 3-Day weekend consisting of 6 main pillars: Art, Dance, Breathe, Eat, Play & Care....
texomashomepage.com

Local artists set to face off in The Art Battle this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Watch the paint fly before your eyes and the creative process unfold during 3 fast-paced rounds and help vote to determine the winner!. The Art Battle, hosted by the Wichita Falls Art Association, will take place on November 13th, 2021, at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News 12

Bridgeport Art Trail celebrates opening weekend

The Bridgeport Art Trail is back this weekend with a variety of events and exhibits. The Metro Art Studios was formerly owned by a corset company, the first incarnation in the 1890s. About three dozen artists are featured inside the gallery called "Books on the Verge" which features sculptures made...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Dartmouth

Hood Museum conversation with artist Julie Mehretu explores the intersection of art and science

Last Friday, Mehretu joined a Dartmouth physics professor and a MoMA curator for a live conversation in the Hood’s auditorium. On Nov. 12, the Hood Museum of Art hosted a conversation between artist Julie Mehretu, Museum of Modern Art curator Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi and physics professor Marcelo Gleiser as part of the Dr. Allen W. Root Contemporary Art Distinguished Lectureship. Led by Nzewi, the conversation spanned a variety of topics, from their shared experience as immigrants who lived under military dictatorships to the relationship between art and science and the tension between the known and unknown, both in physics and in art.
Financial Times

FT Weekend Quiz: funambulism, Olympics and John Wayne

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier. What’s the more...
SPORTS
The Guardian

‘I have always thought in conversations’: inside the art of Lubaina Himid

“They’re all trying quite hard not to be the most dominant man in the room. They’re making something together, working quite hard on the moment, perhaps creating their way out of trauma. I do like their cotton reels … The idea was to get that many men in a space and have them not planning, exactly, but being and thinking. There is a relationship with the painting of female architects; we have three architects and six tailors. I’m thinking about the similarity and difference between clothes and buildings, how we inhabit both of them.”
Sioux City Journal

We have a conversation with 'Storm Lake's' Art Cullen

The documentary, "Storm Lake," will air Monday on PBS' "Independent Lens." The film, which has been shown at festivals and at theaters around the country, details the work of the Storm Lake Times and its Pulitzer Prize-winning editor, Art Cullen. Prior to Monday's broadcast, Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller...
STORM LAKE, IA

