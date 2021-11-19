ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

London switches on its Christmas lights

Salamanca Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, London has switched on the Christmas lights...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

Renovated ancient promenade unveiled in Luxor

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/09cd612c4e564d9ab9895592d7171ea9.
YOUTUBE
Salamanca Press

Germany faces grim COVID-19 milestone

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/51a82c4026224cf6b2af9f5165270b7f.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Switched On#Christmas Lights#Switches#Uk#Ap Archive
Salamanca Press

France, UK pledge more cooperation after migrant deaths

Officials from France and the U.K. are promising to expand cooperation after at least 27 people died while trying to reach the south coast of England. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7607a085f369469492ea4ad8c2bb1b38.
U.K.
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Disabled actor given full body search at airport after scanner confused by ‘lack of arms’

A disabled actor and activist says she was given a full body search at Manchester Airport after the security scanner was “thrown” by her “lack of arms”.Melissa Johns, who has previously starred in Coronation Street, was born without a right forearm – a fact that she says confused the airport machinery.“Had to have a full body search at Manchester Airport. Machine couldn’t detect my body as I don’t have four full limbs,” she tweeted following the experience.“It was thrown by my lack of arms so went off on one. “Discriminated against by a robot… What a time to be alive.”Had...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Buckingham Palace Issues Rare Statement Over 'Unfounded' Claims in Prince Harry, William Documentary

Buckingham Palace is setting the record straight when it comes to BBC Two's new documentary The Princes and the Press. According to E! News, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace released a joint statement about the claims in the documentary. The statement, which was included at the end of the documentary, featured the royals addressing the "unfounded claims" that BBC Two chose to include in the program.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy