London switches on its Christmas lights

A disabled actor and activist says she was given a full body search at Manchester Airport after the security scanner was “thrown” by her “lack of arms”.Melissa Johns, who has previously starred in Coronation Street, was born without a right forearm – a fact that she says confused the airport machinery.“Had to have a full body search at Manchester Airport. Machine couldn’t detect my body as I don’t have four full limbs,” she tweeted following the experience.“It was thrown by my lack of arms so went off on one. “Discriminated against by a robot… What a time to be alive.”Had...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO