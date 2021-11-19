CDPs Are Not the Future

Nowadays, Spotify is the biggest player (with 365 Mio. users and 165 Mio. subscribers [1] ) in the music streaming market but has to maintain its position between American giants like Apple (Apple Music), Amazon (Amazon Music), and Google (YouTube Music). To do so, two peer groups have to be in the focus of Spotify: artists and users. To deliver the best service to them, there is one thing at the heart of Spotify: Algorithms & Machine Learning. The better Spotify understands the users and the greater the customer experience is, the more users can be convinced, converted to paying customers, and held as customers. In other words, data and algorithms are Spotify’s opportunity to not be crunched between Apple, Amazon, and Google and so far they do a pretty good job. So, let’s take a closer look at how the Spotify algorithm works, but first the basics:

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO