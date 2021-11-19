ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDPs Are Not the Future

towardsdatascience.com
Cover picture for the articleAnd yes, there is a better way …. If you are a data-driven company, then you are probably familiar with CDPs. This is because, in recent years, third-party Customer Data Platforms (or “CDPs”) have become a popular way to centralize and activate customer data. Alongside it, we have also seen the...

towardsdatascience.com

Customer Science in Analytics

A perspective on how “Small Scale Businesses” can use data to Improve Customer Retention. Customer Science has been a buzzword in the analytics and data science world for businesses. No matter what business you are in, knowing your customer — her motivation, potential, and risks associated with her, is critical. And it’s always not easy, especially when you are not in a subscription-based model. Let me take a simple small-town grocer’s perspective and explain how he can improve his customer understanding.
KANSAS CITY, MO
towardsdatascience.com

Visualizing Geospatial traffic data in Kepler.gl

Fast, elegant geospatial visualizations of hundreds of thousands of traffic data points using Kepler.gl and HERE traffic data. Kepler.gl is Uber’s open source geospatial toolbox. Often, visualizing large-scale geospatial data sets can be quite challenging . There are many Python packages including Folium, GeoPandas, and Plotly that do a great job; but it can be a challenge to find the right plot backgrounds. It can also be computationally challenging on a local machine to plot thousands or hundreds of thousands of data points.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

End-to-end machine learning project: Telco customer churn

Analyzing IBM telecommunications data (Kaggle dataset) Predicting customer churn is critical for telecommunication companies to be able to effectively retain customers. It is more costly to acquire new customers than to retain existing ones. For this reason, large telecommunications corporations are seeking to develop models to predict which customers are more likely to change and take actions accordingly.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Data Domains and Data Products

All clients I work with are either interested in or planning their next generation of a modern data platform. In this transition, data mesh architecture is gaining a lot of traction. At the same time there are concerns about interpreting this concept: practical guidance is missing. About data mesh. Data...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Is Zillow “Cursed?” A Behavioral Economics Perspective

(This article is based, among other things, on my book Behavioral Data Analysis with R and Python: Customer-Driven Data for Real Business Results [1]) The real estate company Zillow has recently announced that it is shutting down its home-buying division, Offers, and laying off 25% of its employees after having lost more than $300m in the past few months.
MARKETS
towardsdatascience.com

Uncovering How the Spotify Algorithm Works

Nowadays, Spotify is the biggest player (with 365 Mio. users and 165 Mio. subscribers [1] ) in the music streaming market but has to maintain its position between American giants like Apple (Apple Music), Amazon (Amazon Music), and Google (YouTube Music). To do so, two peer groups have to be in the focus of Spotify: artists and users. To deliver the best service to them, there is one thing at the heart of Spotify: Algorithms & Machine Learning. The better Spotify understands the users and the greater the customer experience is, the more users can be convinced, converted to paying customers, and held as customers. In other words, data and algorithms are Spotify’s opportunity to not be crunched between Apple, Amazon, and Google and so far they do a pretty good job. So, let’s take a closer look at how the Spotify algorithm works, but first the basics:
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Non-Deep Networks

Gone are the days when deeper networks used to rule the ML space with the Inceptions, ResNets, DenseNets, etc. which are now being replaced by even massive Transformer models. The industry always moved in the direction of more the better or deeper the better and it did work and produce groundbreaking results but at the cost of — Massive Computational cost, larger memory requirements, and the most important of all “Carbon Footprint” by training the huge models for days to together. Non-Deep Networks (also called ParNet) [1] have come for a good measure with an amazing performance of 80% top-1 accuracy, 96 % on CIFAR-10, and 81% on CIFAR-100 with just 12 layers! It is quite a feat and pushed me in writing this paper review.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Translate Data Into Actionable Insights

During a recent data presentation, my stakeholder said to me “I don’t know what to do with this information”. This statement lingered in my mind because I realized we can’t always assume our stakeholders are able to connect the dots between data and actionable insights. It’s our job as data analysts to help with this missing link. Today, I’ll discuss the process I use to translate data into insights and how you can apply this in your role.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

How to process a DataFrame with millions of rows in seconds?

I learned about this new Data Processing Engine only recently in a conversation with a colleague, also a Data Scientist. We had a discussion about Big Data processing, which is at the forefront of innovation in the field, and this new tool popped up. Researchers were confronted with this issue...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Adapting Project Management Methodologies to Data Science

In recent years, data scientists have risen to prominence in a variety of enterprises. Data scientists are in high demand for both technical and non-technical talents. As a result, data practitioners must continue to improve their skills in order to stay relevant. Currently, many firms recognize the value that data scientists bring to the table. Most businesses, on the other hand, appear to have incorrect preconceptions about data science and how to support it. Some argue that because data scientists utilize the R or Python programming languages, the same approach that works for software development would work for model construction. That is not the case because models differ, and applying the incorrect methodology could result in a major issue.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

ML Product Management has a Translation Problem

The often cited figure (so common in ML/MLOps sales pitches it’s a cliche) is that 85% of AI projects fail to bring their intended results to businesses. Sloan notes that even with the right data, talent, and corporate strategy, only 20% of companies achieve financial ROI from AI initiatives. Regardless...
SOFTWARE
Financial Times

How to invest for a greener future

Could ESG investments really make a difference, or is it all a load of hot air?. Following the COP26 conference in Glasgow, many climate-conscious investors want to know how to match up their investments with their values. The short answer is environmental, social and governance investing — ESG for short....
ENVIRONMENT
insurancebusinessmag.com

Driving Excess and Umbrella into the future

The events of the last two years have spurred volatility across all insurance sectors – and E&S is no exception. According to John Anthony, vice president, E&S Commercial P&C at Nationwide, the state of the E&S marketplace – which insures the risks standard carriers won’t cover – is largely impacted by an increase in demand accompanied by fluctuating capacity, which in turn creates opportunity.
ECONOMY
The Mint Hill Times

Digital Dentistry: The Future is Now

MINT HILL, NC – Technology has made a significant impact on our everyday life and has found its place in dentistry. You may have heard of a digital workflow or an all-digital dental practice, but what does that mean, and how does it impact your dental visits?. Digital dentistry involves...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TrustNFT: Is NFT The Future Of Finances?

Exploding the NFT market with billions in sales reveals the potential for NFT to be a vibrant part of internet culture and the potential to become a financial instrument, say the experts. Nawab Hussain, director of Crypto Consultants UK, commented that the NFT market has already surpassed the phase of...
MARKETS
federalnewsnetwork.com

The future of identity management

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. COVID-19 impacted the rapid development of cloud technologies for the federal government. Part of using the cloud is recognizing the credentials of a user. As a result, Identity Credential Access Management (ICAM) developed into a major consideration for all federal information professionals.
TECHNOLOGY
therealdeal.com

Future City: An iBuying Icarus

Proptech is on track for a record year fundraising and M&A, according to GCA , the global proptech advisory firm. More than $4.4 billion in equity and debt capital flowed into the U.S. proptech market during the third quarter, bringing the 2021 total so far to $13 billion. The highest fundraising quarter on record is the 2021 first quarter, when investors plowed $4.6 billion into the space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coinspeaker.com

The Future of GameFi Is Squidanomics

Blockchain technology is constantly evolving, allowing for innovations to emerge. GameFi is one of these new decentralized industry innovations. Incorporating NFTs, DeFi, and fundamental blockchain concepts into traditional games has resulted in a paradigm shift in the gaming community. The ‘Play-to-earn’ model introduced by GameFi allows players to earn real money for completing specific tasks or missions in a game. The ‘play-to-earn’ game must be built on a fast and scalable blockchain for optimal game performance and scalability. Although the most popular GameFi project, Axie Infinity, was built on the slow and expensive Ethereum blockchain, the acceptance rate of the ‘play-to-earn’ model keeps rising despite the obvious blockchain hurdle.
VIDEO GAMES
towardsdatascience.com

Bayesian Networks: Analysing Hotel Customer Data

Bayesian networks are quite an intuitive tool when it comes to examining the dependencies between different variables. Specifically, a DAG (or directed acyclic graph) is what allows us to represent the conditional probabilities between a given set of variables. Using the bnlearn library in Python, let’s take a look at...
PYTHON

