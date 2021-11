Barbara Ann Reach Zarpentine, 85, of Barters Island, Boothbay, died unexpectedly Aug. 18, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, Maine. Born in East Orange, New Jersey on Dec. 27, 1935, she was the daughter of Rudolph S. Reach and Florence (Nichols) Reach. She moved as a child to the suburb of Wayne, New Jersey then West Milford, New Jersey until 1994 when she retired to Boothbay.

