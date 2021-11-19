Summer air passenger numbers 72% down on pre-pandemic level
By Samantha Mayling
7 days ago
Air passenger numbers soared by 300% during the months of July, August and September, compared to the previous three-month period – but were still down by 72% on pre-pandemic levels. According to Civil Aviation Authority statistics for the third quarter of 2021, a total of 24.8 million passengers flew...
Just 4.5 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data. UK air travel remains more than 50% below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show. Just 4.5 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data. That was two-and-a-half times more...
Belgium will ease its Covid-19 testing rules for arrivals who are fully vaccinated arrivals, with the new regulations coming into force on Friday (November 26). Currently, visitors from the UK must take a PCR or rapid antigen test (RAT) on the first or second day of their trip, and quarantine until they receive a negative result.
Domestic flights to Florida topped pre-pandemic levels this July through September. Orlando International Airport led the way with the most passengers of any airport in the Sunshine State. Some 5.3 million passengers landed at Orlando International Airport this July through September, the most of any airport in Florida. That’s a...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
South Africa is to be added to England’s travel “red list” after scientists raised the alarm over a new Covid-19 variant described as the “worst one we’ve seen so far”.Flight arrivals will be banned from the key tourist destination between 12 noon on Friday and 4am on Sunday while quarantine hotel accommodation is prepared. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “As part of our close surveillance of variants across the world, we have become aware of the spread of a new potentially concerning variant.“We are taking precautionary action to protect public health and the progress of our vaccine rollout...
The UK aviation recovery is lagging behind the rest of Europe due to government policy, according to Iata director general Willie Walsh, who slammed the UK’s former traffic light policy as “ridiculous”. Walsh told the Airlines 2021 conference in London: “The UK is definitely lagging and the principal reason is...
CNN– Holiday air travel has already climbed to pre-pandemic levels. More than two million people passed through airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday, the first day of Thanksgiving travel. The Transportation Security Administration says that’s the highest checkpoint volume for a single day since the pandemic began. If you’re still...
U.S. jobless claims are gradually drifting down toward pre-pandemic levels as employers avoid layoffs and many workers quit or remain sidelined in a tight labor market, The Wall Street Journal reports. Initial claims for jobless benefits edged down to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 last week from a revised 269,000 a...
U.S. airlines carried 58.4 million passengers in September 2021 (preliminary), compared to 25.1 million passengers in September 2020 according to data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by 20 airlines that carry more than 90% of passengers. The 133% increase was the smallest year-over-year growth since March (see Figure 2). September 2021’s tally of 58.4 million passengers is down 19.5% from pre-pandemic September 2019’s 72.6 million.
Though the impact of the pandemic is still rippling through the markets, some normalcy is returning. Global dividend payouts are expected to return to their pre-pandemic peak level by the end of December, according to Janus Henderson. Three important things changed during the third quarter. First and most importantly, mining...
What: Domestic Travel Has Returned to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Though Business and International Travel Sectors Continue to Stall. A new biannual forecast conducted by the U.S. Travel Association finds that domestic travel has returned to near pre-pandemic levels and is projected to continue leading the U.S. travel industry’s recovery in the short term.
Some people had gotten vaccinated for COVID thinking that they won’t have to take other precautions anymore. Some of them were thinking that the pandemic is approaching its end in this way, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to practically say “not so fast!”. The WHO...
Shiba Inu, the sensational “dogecoin killer” has been on a tremendous success streak over the past month. The Ryoshi-founded meme coin strode past the $50 billion market cap threshold, ephemerally lounging amongst the top ten global cryptocurrencies on the hill of a tremendous 950% value surge. Far away in Switzerland...
A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
What’s...
China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
Moderna on Friday unveiled its strategy for addressing the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 known as Omicron, joining competitors Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, who detailed plans of their own the same day. The new Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa, and the World Health Organization has deemed it a...
