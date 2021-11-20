ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen Matthews Backing Perez for Governor in 2022

By Josh Kurtz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Matthews, the former Maryland Democratic chair and longtime broadcaster and businesses executive, is backing former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez for governor. In an email obtained by Maryland Matters inviting associates to a fundraising event that she is hosting for Perez on Dec. 11, Matthews says she...

