It is called “imping.” It’s for the birds. And it just may give a bald eagle from Virginia’s Eastern Shore a shot at flying again. According to The National Audubon Society, the term “imping” is based upon the Latin “imponere” which means to place upon or fix. Imping dates back to the 1240s, when Holy Emperor Frederick II of Hohenstanfen (a princely German family) described replacing broken feathers on raptors used in falconry. Feathers grow slowly, so replacing damaged feathers with new ones allowed injured raptors to return to hunting much more quickly. Today, the practice is still used in falconry and wildlife rehab. The replaced feathers fall out when the bird eventually molts and grows new feathers.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO