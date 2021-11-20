On Faith: Return of the pagan gods?

In today’s complex living with all the hustle and bustle going on in our lives most days become pretty busy and a lot of times troubled. Whether we listen to the news, or have a conversation with someone else it seems that our society at this time is very troubled. It’s a time of pandemic, increases in cancer, heart ailments, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health and diabetes, the ailments just seem to go on and on. There is also the stresses of just month to month budgeting the finances, paying bills, taxes, house insurance, car insurance, life insurance and the list goes on and on. I found that what has helped me the most down through the years has been my Faith walk with Christ. I’d like to refer to a scripture that has helped me if I may. It is found in the Old Testament in Hebrews chaptr. 29 vs. 11 and reads, “For I know the plans I have to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

ORANGE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO