'Can I recycle this?'

I can see the sky! After all the storms and wind, enough of the leaves have fallen that there are clear patches of sky above our yard and through our woods, enough to see colorful sunrises and sunsets. It’s one of the many highlights of late fall and winter. The sun is lower in the sky, too, shining through whatever leaves remain, giving the appearance of sparkling jewels. It always makes me think of the fairytale about dancing princesses who sneak out from their castle at night on a path lined with magic trees that sparkle, one night with gold, another with silver, another with diamonds, and so on. Mine still look like rubies and topaz. Diamonds will come later, after snow and frosts.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO