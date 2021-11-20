ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Can I recycle this?'

By Sarah Galbraith Correspondent
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Can I recycle this?” Who among us hasn’t stood over our recycling bin, clean container in-hand, asking ourselves this very question? When it comes to plastic, the little symbol on the container makes things even more complicated. Then, there is the news. A “Planet Money” podcast from 2020 exposed...

craftbrewingbusiness.com

The Vermont Plastic Can Carrier Reuse & Recycle Initiative aims to do just that, with the help of craft breweries and cideries

Millions of plastic can carriers end up in the hands of Vermont’s craft beer and cider drinkers each year, with most being tossed into single-stream recycling bins because manufacturers market them as “100% recyclable.” What craft beverage producers, recycling companies, and some consumers have come to realize, however, is that while such marketing claims may be true in theory they don’t always hold up in reality.
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

How you can recycle electronic waste in the Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With America Recycles Day coming up on Nov. 15, here’s some news you can use: Best Buy is accepting all types of electronic waste for recycling – from laptop computers to speakers and DVDs. Since 2009, the company has been operating a tech recycling program in...
AUGUSTA, GA
Hopewell Valley News

Batteries can be hazardous when recycled, disposed of in trash

Residents are urged to take note of what items can and cannot be recycled or disposed of in the trash.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY. Residents are urged to be careful about what items they toss into their curbside recycling bins. Items that may contain small lithium-ion batteries are considered hazardous...
State
Vermont State
WESH

How I-4 Ultimate recycled 412,000 tons of materials to build improvements

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 21 miles and $2.3 billion, the Florida Department of Transportation calls Interstate 4 Ultimate the single largest infrastructure project in FDOT history. Recycling during the massive project was huge. As existing roads and bridges were torn up and replaced or expanded, and as reinforcing steel was...
ORLANDO, FL
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Robin Wiener – More recycling can help ease supply shortages

President Joe Biden recently declared it a top priority of his administration to remedy supply chain problems that are exacerbating shortages of goods around the country. As part of the solution for shortages for everything from toasters to sneakers to bedroom furniture, he called for investing in manufacturing while “strengthening our ability to make more goods, from the beginning to end, right here in America.”
ENVIRONMENT
Times-Argus

Weekly Planet: What’s your Thanksgiving menu’s carbon footprint?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let us consider how our menu might impact the planet. Eating, as it turns out is a powerful act of choosing either to improve our planetary health or to degrade it. According to a recent United Nations study, emissions from food systems in general and beef and dairy in particular are as much as a third of the global carbon footprint. Poultry is not as high on that emissions list, so our Thanksgiving turkey (especially the locally grown free range bird) seems a good choice with a relatively low carbon footprint.
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Argus

The community remembers

Editor’s note: Following are excerpts, in no particular order, from the multitude of tributes to Larry Gordon, the beloved Vermont choral conductor who died Nov. 9 following a bicycle accident — Jim Lowe. A brother speaks. I am Larry Gordon’s kid brother. He was 11 years older than me. We...
